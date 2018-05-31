Home > Sports > Football >

This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coach


Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coach

Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid coach and these are his reasons for resigning

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coach
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zinedine Zidane has never been attached to contracts, at least since the day he signed for Real Madrid on a napkin in the summer of 2000.That commitment resulted in Florentino Perez signing him as a player, before he waved goodbye to Los Blancos six years later because he didn't feel capable of performing at the highest level, giving up on everything.

Now, after lifting the Champions League for the third time in a row as coach, he has ended his time as Real coach.

It brings to an end a fantastic bond of just over two years and a lot of money too.He leaves overwhelmed about the possibility of responding to the expectations that this side creates each season.The squad needs changes to perform as the club demands and the Frenchman knows that full well.

The Champions League is good, but they want more, or at least to live up to the expectations that are upon them in LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, something which didn't happen this season.Real's former coach maintains that the only reason for his exit is for the group to develop and find new motivation and inspiration.

That is true, but many of those incentives are related to changing things in the group, which is something that he never contemplated doing.He neither wanted to nor had any intention of shaping a new Real team, or at least a team with fresh faces.

The turning point came with the Copa del Rey elimination, something he understood was a failure and not up to the expectations of what the club represents.He had a hard time after that and realised that the team needed new scenarios if they wanted to develop, but at no time he did want to emit any sign of weakness.

Real moved forward and it was always with the team and the club ahead of Zidane.The debate around the possible signing of Kepa during the winter market also impacted the coach deeply.He was part of an agreement that he didn't want, at least not in the month of January.There were already three goalkeepers in the squad and among them was his son Luca, who some believe has been unfairly treated because of his surname.

So Zizou leaves, but don't think he's going to find a new home on a dugout soon, because he has left the role that he considers to be the best in the world.There's only one possible destination for him next and that is the French national team, but there is no rush.On top of that, as Perez said, Real Madrid is and always will be his home.

The president, who tried to convince him on Thursday for two years, was happy with the achievements of someone he considers a friend.Zidane was his big bet, first as a player and then as a coach, and he didn't disappoint or let him down.

Of the five Champions Leagues achieved by Real during Perez's stewardship, Zidane has been a part of them all in one way or another.Player, assistant and then first-team coach, and he really didn't want him to walk away.

Credit: Marca

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Zylofon Cash Premier League: League table after match day 14 Zylofon Cash Premier League League table after match day 14
Football: Passion and pride on show at alternative World Football Cup Football Passion and pride on show at alternative World Football Cup
Zylofon Cash Premier League: Inter Allies edge Hearts of Oak Zylofon Cash Premier League Inter Allies edge Hearts of Oak
Throwback Thursday: Iker Casillas eulogizes Zidane with amazing throwback photo Throwback Thursday Iker Casillas eulogizes Zidane with amazing throwback photo
Football: Japan turn to Saint Yoshida for divine intervention Football Japan turn to Saint Yoshida for divine intervention
Football: Pressure on Nishino in Russia after Japan ditch coach Football Pressure on Nishino in Russia after Japan ditch coach

Recommended Videos

Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup
Sports News: Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager Sports News Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
3 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participant,...bullet
4 Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly herebullet
5 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
6 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to...bullet
8 Breaking News Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coachbullet
9 International Friendly Emmanuel Boateng handed first...bullet
10 In Japan Black Stars complete final training session...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

James Rodriguez was one of the sensations of the 2014 World Cup
Football Rejuvenated Rodriguez seeks World Cup renewal with Colombia
Jose Pekerman has a long experience of the World Cup
Football Former taxi driver Pekerman steers Colombia to World Cup
Star striker Robert Lewandowski has a point to prove with Poland at the World Cup in Russia after scoring just once at the Euro 2016 finals in France.
Football Lewandowski with Euro 2016 point to prove at World Cup
Sadio Mane scored in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final
Football Mane can conquer the world, says Senegal great Diouf