Top 5 famous Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas exposé

At long last, the much-awaited exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas was premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday.

As expected, Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss Kwesi Nyantakyi was the main character, as his name swung on the lips of almost everyone.

As thousands of Ghanaians trooped to watch the exposé, so did as many come out totally surprised by some of the utterance made by Nyantakyi.

The CAF first vice president was captured on tape speaking loosely and also implicating some top government officials.

Below is a compilation of the top five quotations from Kwesi Nyantakyi in the Anas exposé:

1. ‘Akufo-Addo sold all his properties’

Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured telling the supposed investors that President Akufo-Addo sold all his family properties to finance his campaign during the 2016 elections.

According to him, the President is broke and would welcome his palms being greased with $5 million.

He said: ''I know for a fact that Nana Addo sold his properties to win the elections so his family is very broke. His brothers are always asking for money, therefore, the $5 million will ease the burden.''

2. ‘Ken Agyapong is not disciplined to be a minister’

Another famous quote from Kwesi Nyantakyi in the Anas exposé was when he mentioned that Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, was not made a minister because he lacks discipline.

The GFA boss said: “So, he [Karbo] mentioned that they wanted to make him [Kennedy Agyapong] a minister because of the contribution he made to the campaign. [Kennedy Agyapong] says he cannot be a minister because he is not a disciplined person to be a minister.But they [the government] gave him a ministry. They created a ministry and gave it to him and he nominated somebody as the minister. Yes, Ministry of Transport.”

3. ‘Ken Agyapong controls everything in government’

The GFA boss also said in the exposé that Kennedy Agyapong is so feared in the NPP that he has the power to control everything.

He said the lawmaker was a major financier of the party during the 2016 elections and so cannot be called to order.

He then added that for their plans (Nyantakyi and the supposed investors) to succeed, they will need to grease the palms of Ken Agyapong.

“There is a man called Kennedy Agyapong. He is an MP. He is one of the biggest financiers of the NPP. He is very loud. He owns OMAN FM and NET2 TV. He is criticising the government, his own government, yes. He wants to control everything,” he said.

“…because of the ways he put into the campaign, nobody can call him to order. They will be begging him when he is insulting them. So Karbo was saying that after the president and the vice president, we should involve him [Kennedy Agyapong].”

4. ‘Taking over Ghana’

In one of the scenes of the exposé, Nyantakyi is once again captured negotiating a deal with the supposed investors, where he suggested that they start with a small capital and later inject more to take over the country.

He said: “You can start with something small, your own discretion, then when you get the contracts – big, big contracts – we can go back and give them more money.

“The we will take over the whole country.”

5. ‘I may be a politician in future’

Kwesi Nyantakyi was not done when he said he wanted to teach the supposed investors how to “take over” Ghana.

He went on to state that he could even enter into Politics in the near future.

"In future maybe we will control Ghana in a way. Even me I may be a politician," the GFA boss said.