Home > Sports > Football >

Useful lessons have been learnt from the May 9


Ghana Premier League Useful lessons have been learnt from the May 9 disaster-Sports Minister

Sports Minister has stated that crowd comportment and evacuation outlets have improved at the Accra Sports Stadium since the disaster

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has stated that the state has learnt useful lesson following the 2001 May 9 stadium disaster.

Isaac Asiamah was speaking at the Ceremony held by the Sports Ministry in front of the Accra Sports Stadium to mark the 17 anniversary of the stadium disaster.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial statue which was erected to commemorate the 127 souls lost after the incident

In speaking to the media, Mr Asiamah stated that quite a number of lesson had been learnt after the stadium disaster.

“Useful lessons have been learnt. The stadium wasn’t like this before. There were one or two exits at the time now there are more. When there is a problem [fans] can easily get away, evacuation is easier. We’ve improved on the stadium year after year although there has been some neglect. We are putting it back in shape. Crowd comportment is also now better.”

There have been episodes of hooliganism in the ongoing season of the Ghana Premier League which has led to injury of Referee Nuhu Liman.

However, It should be a well or never again shall we see episodes of football hooliganism lead to the death of 127 people.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at the May 9 disaster Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at the May 9 disaster
Rescue Mission: FIFA orders RaJa Casablanca to compensate Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed Rescue Mission FIFA orders RaJa Casablanca to compensate Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed
Football: Japan's Antlers draw first blood with Shanghai win Football Japan's Antlers draw first blood with Shanghai win
Football: Japan's Vissel Kobe deny Iniesta offer: media Football Japan's Vissel Kobe deny Iniesta offer: media
Kwesi Nyantakyi: GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anas Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anas
Football: Mourinho 'very positive' that Ferguson will recover Football Mourinho 'very positive' that Ferguson will recover

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager
Sports News: Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates Sports News Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
6 UEFA Champions League 2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee...bullet
7 Reports Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
8 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the...bullet
10 Kingsley Sarfo Trials of Black Stars midfielder over...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Bayern Munich youngster confirms maiden Black Stars call-up
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was part of Germany's victorious team in the last World Cup but is a doubt for the squad in Russia
Football Season over at Bayern for Neuer, doubts over World Cup
Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accra
How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation in the Premier League
Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation in the Premier League