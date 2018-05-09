Useful lessons have been learnt from the May 9

news

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has stated that the state has learnt useful lesson following the 2001 May 9 stadium disaster.

Isaac Asiamah was speaking at the Ceremony held by the Sports Ministry in front of the Accra Sports Stadium to mark the 17 anniversary of the stadium disaster.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial statue which was erected to commemorate the 127 souls lost after the incident

In speaking to the media, Mr Asiamah stated that quite a number of lesson had been learnt after the stadium disaster.

“Useful lessons have been learnt. The stadium wasn’t like this before. There were one or two exits at the time now there are more. When there is a problem [fans] can easily get away, evacuation is easier. We’ve improved on the stadium year after year although there has been some neglect. We are putting it back in shape. Crowd comportment is also now better.”

There have been episodes of hooliganism in the ongoing season of the Ghana Premier League which has led to injury of Referee Nuhu Liman.

However, It should be a well or never again shall we see episodes of football hooliganism lead to the death of 127 people.