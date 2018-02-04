Home > Sports > Football >

Wa All Stars beat them all to win StarTimes/GFA gala


Curtain Raiser Wa All Stars beat them all to win StarTimes/GFA gala

The champions of Ghana two seasons ago redeemed their image by emerging champions of the 2018 gala contest by beating Ghana Premier League debutants Eleven Wonders

  • Published:
play Wa All Stars beat them all to win StarTimes/GFA gala
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wa All managed to beat Eleven Wonders 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 2018 gala competition at the Nduom Sports Stadium Elmina on Sunday.

The game ended in a goalless draw within the stipulated 60 minutes, before the Wa lads who were held from scoring for the first time overcame the threats of the Techiman based side who had knocked three sides via penalties- New Edubiase 4-3 on penalties, beat Inter Allies 3-0 on penalties and Elmina Sharks 5-3 on penalties.

Wa All Stars were deserved victors hadn’t edged Vision FC and Great Olympics 1-0 and went past Bechem United 2-0.

The Ghana Premier League will kick off next weekend.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Pochettino hails 'ballsy' Kane for 100th Premier League goal Football Pochettino hails 'ballsy' Kane for 100th Premier League goal
Football: Kane rescues Spurs in Liverpool thriller, Newcastle held Football Kane rescues Spurs in Liverpool thriller, Newcastle held
Football: Stars turn out to celebrate Neymar's birthday Football Stars turn out to celebrate Neymar's birthday
Football: Pique keeps Barca unbeaten, Atletico cut gap Football Pique keeps Barca unbeaten, Atletico cut gap
Football: Lopes caps rousing Monaco comeback win over Lyon Football Lopes caps rousing Monaco comeback win over Lyon
Football: Napoli stay top as Higuain hits hat-trick in seven-goal Juventus rout Football Napoli stay top as Higuain hits hat-trick in seven-goal Juventus rout

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Andre Ayew rejoins Swansea from West Ham for club-record £18m fee English Premier League Andre Ayew rejoins Swansea from West Ham for club-record £18m fee
Video: Top 5 Africans to play for Arsenal Video Top 5 Africans to play for Arsenal
English Premier League: Olivier Giroud completes transfer to Chelsea from Arsenal English Premier League Olivier Giroud completes transfer to Chelsea from Arsenal



Top Articles

1 Herbert Addo Police arrest daughters of former Asante Kotoko coachbullet
2 Unbelievable Player pulls gun on coach over lack of playing timebullet
3 Breaking News Augsburg terminate Daniel Opare's contractbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder arrested for...bullet
5 Infamous Handball Suarez tells Pique why he prevented Ghana from...bullet
6 La Liga Emmanuel Boateng scores as Levante hold Real Madridbullet
7 Kotoko vs Host Elmina Sharks Fixtures for StarTimes GFA Gala...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here is the reason why Swansea...bullet
9 Daniel Opare Leicester remain interested in Augsburg...bullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
4 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
5 How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India...bullet
6 Video Ronaldinho retires from footballbullet
7 Video Fans thrown into wild jubilation over Bukom Banku's defeatbullet
8 Video Top 15 greatest Floyd Mayweather knockoutsbullet
9 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
10 Football Premier League team of the weekbullet

Football

Morocco's Ayoub el-Kaabi completed his record-extending goal haul by firing into the net from close range
Football El Kaabi hits ninth goal as Morocco whip Nigeria
Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho described a "quiet stadium" at Old Trafford, referencing a lack of energy in United's fans
Football Manchester United fans respond to Mourinho criticism
Salah has scored 21 goals in 25 Premier League games for Liverpool
Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Antonio Conte reiterates his commitment to Chelsea after turning down Italy
Football Conte out of running for Italy job, Di Biagio an option