Wa All Stars beat them all to win StarTimes/GFA gala

The champions of Ghana two seasons ago redeemed their image by emerging champions of the 2018 gala contest by beating Ghana Premier League debutants Eleven Wonders
The game ended in a goalless draw within the stipulated 60 minutes, before the Wa lads who were held from scoring for the first time overcame the threats of the Techiman based side who had knocked three sides via penalties- New Edubiase 4-3 on penalties, beat Inter Allies 3-0 on penalties and Elmina Sharks 5-3 on penalties.
Wa All Stars were deserved victors hadn’t edged Vision FC and Great Olympics 1-0 and went past Bechem United 2-0.
The Ghana Premier League will kick off next weekend.