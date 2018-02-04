Wa All Stars beat them all to win StarTimes/GFA gala

news

Wa All managed to beat Eleven Wonders 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 2018 gala competition at the Nduom Sports Stadium Elmina on Sunday.

The game ended in a goalless draw within the stipulated 60 minutes, before the Wa lads who were held from scoring for the first time overcame the threats of the Techiman based side who had knocked three sides via penalties- New Edubiase 4-3 on penalties, beat Inter Allies 3-0 on penalties and Elmina Sharks 5-3 on penalties.

Wa All Stars were deserved victors hadn’t edged Vision FC and Great Olympics 1-0 and went past Bechem United 2-0.

The Ghana Premier League will kick off next weekend.