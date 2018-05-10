The Ghanaian midfielder is also in love with Shatta Wale’s latest hit song
The dancehall artiste’s ‘Gringo’ which is a short film music video produced in Mexico is currently dominating social media and TV.
READ MORE: Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayal
Despite, being criticised, ‘Gringo’ has won the hearts of many Ghanaians who can now sing along when it is played and the Black Stars midfielder has joined the growing list of people who admire the music video.
‘Gringo’has hit over 1 million views on youtube since it was released in a space of 12 days.
Mmubarak Wakaso is currently plying his trade in La Liga with Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves.