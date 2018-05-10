news

Mubarak Wakaso was moved by Shatta Wale’s latest hit son as he received a nice hair cut from celebrity hair stylist Nikita Okyere aka Nikki.

The dancehall artiste’s ‘Gringo’ which is a short film music video produced in Mexico is currently dominating social media and TV.

Despite, being criticised, ‘Gringo’ has won the hearts of many Ghanaians who can now sing along when it is played and the Black Stars midfielder has joined the growing list of people who admire the music video.

‘Gringo’has hit over 1 million views on youtube since it was released in a space of 12 days.

Mmubarak Wakaso is currently plying his trade in La Liga with Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves.