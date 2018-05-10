news

Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has stated that he is leaving behind a side which will challenge for the English Premier League title next season.

Arsenal are 6 with 37 points behind champions Manchester City after the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester on Wednesday.

This follows a trend of quite a number of terrible away games.

In speaking to the Evening standard the 68 year old manager, who will leave the club at the end of the season, believes that his successor will be able to make a few minor tweaks to get more out of the Emirates side on their travels.

“I’m convinced Arsenal will be one of the contenders next year,” “The quality is there, the spirit is exceptional.

“If the team has one or two good away results next season they will play for the Premiership, I’m convinced, because there is something special in that team that will come out next season.

“If you look at our season, at home we have championship winning form and away we have a consequence of many things.”

Arsenal with one last game to end the season have only won away Burnley, Everton and Crystal Palace in the 2017/2018 Premier League season.

Wenger leaves the club after 22 years in charge of the North London Club.