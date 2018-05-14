Yaa Pono sends subtle message to Barcelona fans with Boateng

news

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Yaa Pono shared a video of the hat trick hero Emmanuel Boateng who ended Barcelona's unbeaten run in the La Liga.

The Levante striker aided his side to beat Barcelona 5-4 with a hattrick which saw the Catalan Giants lose for the time in the Spanish La Liga this season.

READ ALSO:Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's unbeaten run

Boateng scored in the 9th, 30th and 49th minute of the game with Enes Barhdi scoring the other two for Levante. Barcelona midfielder Coutinho scored a hattrick with Suarez ending with a penalty.

Yaa Pono took to facebook to post a video of Emmanuel Boateng in his car jamming to hit song Obia wo ne master which features Bet award winner Stone bwoy

Boateng becomes the first Ghanaian to score agiainst Real Madrid and Barcelona in the same season.

He also becomes the first player to score a league hat trick against Barcelona in 13 years after Diego forlan did so in May 2005

Ernesto Valverde, beaten in the league for the first time as Barcelona boss, may regret his decision to rest top scorer Lionel Messi for the trip to 15th-placed Levante.

After coming through their game against Real Madrid unbeaten last weekend, it looked as though history beckoned for Barcelona.

No side have gone an entire Spanish top flight season unbeaten since the 1930s, when there were only 18 games in a season.

READ ALSO:Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-up

But they fell just short in a match that almost defied logic – they had only conceded 24 goals in their opening 36 games.