Home > Sports > Football >

Yaa Pono sends subtle message to Barcelona fans with Boateng


Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to Barcelona fans with Boateng

Yaa Pono releases a video of Emmanuel Boateng jamming to "Obia Wo ne Master"

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Yaa Pono shared a video of the hat trick hero Emmanuel Boateng who ended Barcelona's unbeaten run in the La Liga. 

The Levante striker aided his side to beat Barcelona 5-4 with a hattrick which saw the Catalan Giants lose for the time in the Spanish La Liga this season.

READ ALSO:Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's unbeaten run

Boateng scored in the 9th, 30th and 49th minute of the game with Enes Barhdi scoring the other two for Levante. Barcelona midfielder Coutinho scored a hattrick with Suarez ending with a penalty. 

Yaa Pono took to facebook to post a video of Emmanuel Boateng in his car jamming to hit song Obia wo ne master which features Bet award winner Stone bwoy

Boateng becomes the first Ghanaian to score agiainst Real Madrid and Barcelona in the same season.

" data-width="">
">Postby

 

He also becomes the first player to score a league hat trick against Barcelona in 13 years after Diego forlan did so in May 2005 

Ernesto Valverde, beaten in the league for the first time as Barcelona boss, may regret his decision to rest top scorer Lionel Messi for the trip to 15th-placed Levante.

After coming through their game against Real Madrid unbeaten last weekend, it looked as though history beckoned for Barcelona.

No side have gone an entire Spanish top flight season unbeaten since the 1930s, when there were only 18 games in a season.

READ ALSO:Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-up

But they fell just short in a match that almost defied logic – they had only conceded 24 goals in their opening 36 games.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Video Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart
Football: Pochettino urges Spurs superiors to take risks in transfer market Football Pochettino urges Spurs superiors to take risks in transfer market
Football: Resurgent Marseille flying the flag for France again Football Resurgent Marseille flying the flag for France again
Football: Cannavaro on back foot in battle for 'toxic' China top spot Football Cannavaro on back foot in battle for 'toxic' China top spot
Football: Son leads defence-heavy South Korea World Cup squad Football Son leads defence-heavy South Korea World Cup squad
Football: African rookies Kampala desperate to topple giants Ahly Football African rookies Kampala desperate to topple giants Ahly

Recommended Videos

Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart
Video: Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria
Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid



Top Articles

1 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
2 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for...bullet
3 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action after...bullet
6 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jonathan Mensah is the...bullet
8 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
9 Photo Sammy Kuffour joins Bayern Munich legends in...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Sebastian Blanco (R) scored the late winner as the Portland Timbers defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0
Football Blanco fires Timbers to 1-0 victory over Sounders
After a Europa League campaign that began in late July, Rudi Garcia's Marseille now find themselves up against Atletico Madrid in the final in Lyon
Football Resurgent Marseille flying the flag for France again
That's goodnight from me: Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is expected to leave in the summer
Football Griezmann set for Atletico goodbye in Europa League final
The Panini Group has an exclusive contract with world football's governing body FIFA and its first World Cup album dates back to 1970
Football No crisis for Panini stickers as World Cup fever builds