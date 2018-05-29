You can’t tell me Nyantakyi is corrupt: Kennedy Agyapong

news

Kennedy Agyapong says Kwesi Nyantakyi shouldn’t be tagged as a corrupt person following the Anas exposé on football dubbed number 12 which has implicated the GFA boss.

Multiple award-winning investigative journalist Anas, is set to premier his latest piece titled “Number 12”, which is centered on the rots in Ghana football.

The yet-to-be released exposé has already led to President Akufo-Addo reporting GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi to the CID on allegations of defrauding by false pretense, after being allowed to watch excerpts of the investigative piece.

Kennedy Agyapong has taken on Anas Aremeyaw Anas, after Kwesi Nyantakyi was interrogated by the CID, having already threatened to show the various properties acquired by Anas through blackmail.

The NPP bigwig added that he isn’t against attempt to uproot corruption in the country but he is against Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ method of carrying out his job and he thinks that Nyantakyi is not a corrupt person as perceived by many Ghanaians.

“I am not against anybody fighting corruption; I don’t have a problem. But you can’t tell me that Kwesi Nyantakyi is corrupt,” the Assin Central MP told Asempa FM.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has been in office as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) since 2005 and he is also the 1 Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)