Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach


Real Madrid have called a press conference for noon today with manager Zinedine Zidane set to resign, according to reports.

The three-time Champions League-winning boss takes his seat in the Real Madrid City press room at 12 noon BST and reports in Spain claim he will announce his departure.

Zidane, the former Real, Juventus and Bordeaux midfielder, is understood to be under contract in Madrid until 2020 but will call time on his spell in charge after a third place finish in La Liga, behind Barcelona and City rivals Atletico Madrid.

When the impromptu presser was called, rumours immediately surfaced that Zidane was leaving.

"Zidane left as a player a year before his contract was finished," tweeted Spanish pundit Guillem Balague. "He doesn't give surprising press conferences. There was a meeting yesterday between Zidane, Florentino Pérez and number 2 Jose Angel Sánchez to discuss future of players and agents were told they would hear from Madrid after that. There was no suggestion Zidane was leaving but the impression we have is that he might announce his departure. So far nobody has been able to confirm."

