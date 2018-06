news

Medeama finished the first half of the Zylofon Premier League at the summit of the league ladder.

Debutants Karela made an impressive start to their Premier League campaign, placing second on the league standing.

Aduana Stars, the defending champions are in the relegation zone, but they have four outstanding games.

Meanwhile, Wa All Stars the league champions two seasons ago were rocked bottom of the ladder after the first round.