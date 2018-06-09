news

The Ghana Football Association Headquarters has been declared a crime scene by the Ghana Police. This comes after the premiere of the Anas number 12 expose which aired on 6th and 7th June 2018 at the Accra International Conference Center.

The revelations from the expose caused the government to respond to clarion calls from the publice to dissolve the Ghana Football Association

READ ALSO:Twitter reacts to Nyanatakyi's 90-­ day FIFA ban

In press statement signed by which has indicated that the Ghana Football Association has been sealed off and the police will provide a 24 hour protection of the premises.

Here is the full statement by the Ghana Police Service

READ ALSO: Guru unhappy about the Anas expose

This declaration from the Police comes after GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi was served a 90 day ban and resigned afterwards on Friday 8th June, 2018.