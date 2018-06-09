Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

GFA is declared a crime scene


Anas number 12 GFA declared a crime scene

GFA is now under 24 hour protection by the Ghana Police Service

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Football Association Headquarters has been declared a crime scene by the Ghana Police. This comes after the premiere of the Anas number 12 expose which aired on 6th and 7th June 2018 at the Accra International Conference Center.

The revelations from the expose caused the government to respond to clarion calls from the publice to dissolve the Ghana Football Association

READ ALSO:Twitter reacts to Nyanatakyi's 90-­ day FIFA ban

In press statement signed by which has indicated that the Ghana Football Association has been sealed off and the police will provide a 24 hour protection of the premises.

play

 

Here is the full statement by the Ghana Police Service

READ ALSO: Guru unhappy about the Anas expose

This declaration from the Police comes after GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi was served a 90 day ban and resigned afterwards on Friday 8th June, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: Anas listed 15 sins of Nyantakyi in petition that resulted in FIFA ban #Number12 Anas listed 15 sins of Nyantakyi in petition that resulted in FIFA ban
Football: Sterling relishes World Cup stage as England's number 10 Football Sterling relishes World Cup stage as England's number 10
Football: Putin welcomes teams and supporters to World Cup Football Putin welcomes teams and supporters to World Cup
Back to the roots: Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape Coast Back to the roots Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape Coast
Football: Pogba can and can't do everything, says Deschamps Football Pogba can and can't do everything, says Deschamps
Football: Jeers for Gundogan annoy Germany boss Loew Football Jeers for Gundogan annoy Germany boss Loew

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays



Top Articles

1 Investigations Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting heroes and villainsbullet
2 Sports Check out the popular sports journalists and their favourite...bullet
3 Video Watch goals and skills of Black Stars new player Edwin Gyasibullet
4 Jackpot Ghanaian pensioner wins GHS38K in Betway Jackpotbullet
5 Kingsley Sarfo Another Ghanaian footballer faces SIX months jail...bullet
6 Anas tried to bribe me twice – Kofi Manubullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super Leaguebullet
2 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet

Sports

Ghanaian Players Abroad Atsu having splendid family holidays in Ghana
Aduana Stars team
Number 12 Aduana Stars could be stripped of league title due to Anas exposé
(L-R) Germany's defender Jonas Hector, Germany's forward Thomas Mueller and Germany's striker Timo Werner react following the 2-0 during the international friendly football match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, western Germany, on June 8, 2018.
Football Werner shines as nervy Germany end winless streak
Kwesi Nyantakyi accused "scammers" of tricking him after stepping down as Ghanaian Football Association president
Football Ghana football chief resigns after corruption suspension