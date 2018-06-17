Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive donation to orphanage


The wife of former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, has donated some items to the Eye of the Lord Orphanage Home.

play Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi
Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, first wife of the ex-GFA boss, visited the orphanage home for the second time this year as part of her many benevolent moves.

Mr. Samuel Kwapong Darko, founder of the orphanage, revealed that Mrs. Nyantakyi visited the orphanage in March during her birthday and gave out cash as well as assorted items to help in the running of the orphanage.

Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, despite all the heat that has been brought upon her husband by award-winning journalist Anas, she continues to embark on her many charity works.

Her husband, Kwesi Nyantakyi has stepped down as GFA president in the wake of recent allegations of corruption levelled against him.

The development comes on the back of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' investigative documentary titled "Number 12", which captured him, together with other top officials and referees of the FA, engaging in various underhand deals.

