Stonebwoy to release new song with Asamoah Gyan


Video Stonebwoy to release new song with Asamoah Gyan?

Earlier this year, the Black Stars captain named the dancehall artiste as one of the best musicians the country can boast of.

Asamoah Gyan has professed his love for top Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy.

‘‘For this year 2017, those who have been very consistent and honestly I am being real are Livingstone Etse Satekla (Stonebwoy), Michael Owusu Addo (Sarkodie), Samini and Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr (Shatta Wale),’’ Gyan said.

And if Gyan's video post on Instagram is anything to go by, it appears the former Sunderland striker will feature on Stonebwoy's latest track called, Dirty Enemies.

"Big tune  @stonebwoyb ft Babyjet #DirtyEnemies” . Yh man ," Gyan captioned.

In the video, Gyan who has loved for music, jammed to Stonebwoy’s latest track called Dirty Enemies.   

Watch video above..   

