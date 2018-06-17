Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claims


World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claims

  • Published:

The Ghanaian skipper has scored in nine consecutive major tournament

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cristiano Ronaldo went viral when he was commended as the first player to score in eight consecutive major tournament, following his hat-trick against Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a convincing start to his 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign by registering a hat-trick including a late minute stunning free-kick as Portugal held Spain to a three all draw on Friday.

The goal which made Ronaldo the oldest scorer at the Mundial, also ensured Cristiano Ronaldo scored in eight consecutive major tournaments, which was claimed as a new world record.

Asamoah Gyan has however, scored in every single major tournament since the 2006 FIFA World Cup- 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), 2010 AFCON and World Cup, 2012 AFCON, 2013, AFCON, 2014 World Cup, 2015 AFCON and 2017 AFCON, making it nine consecutive major tournaments.

This means Cristiano Ronaldo never set any record for scoring in eight consecutive major tournaments.

Asamoah Gyan took to his Twitter handle to indicate that no matter the attempt by some people to overlook his record, nothing can perhaps change it.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2: Etebo’s own goal, Modric’s penalty kill off Super Eagles in their World Cup 2018 opener Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2 Etebo’s own goal, Modric’s penalty kill off Super Eagles in their World Cup 2018 opener
World Cup 2018: Nigeria 0-2 Croatia - How the players fared World Cup 2018 Nigeria 0-2 Croatia - How the players fared
World Cup 2018: Nigeria schooled as Africa continues to wait for a first win in Russia World Cup 2018 Nigeria schooled as Africa continues to wait for a first win in Russia
World Cup 2018: Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018: The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and Twitter is going absolutely berserk World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and Twitter is going absolutely berserk
World Cup 2018: Peru 0-1 Denmark - How the players fared World Cup 2018 Peru 0-1 Denmark - How the players fared

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from the cracking game between Spain and...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egyptbullet
5 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco vrs Iran gamebullet
7 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Facts and figures in Egypt clash...bullet
8 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Here are the kick-off times for...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Frustration photos of Africa's most...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Whoever has Cristiano Ronaldo is...bullet

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Eight facts involving Croatia clash against Nigeria
Twitter reacted as Christian Cueva penalty miss cost Peru who lost 0-1 to Denmark in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group C opener on Saturday, June 16.
World Cup 2018 Twitter makes fun of Cueva penalty miss, as Peru lose 1-0 to Denmark
Yussuf Poulsen scored a valuable goal for Denmark
Football Relieved 'bad guy' Poulsen ruins Peru's World Cup return
World Cup 2018 These photos show Lionel Messi really endured nightmare World Cup opener