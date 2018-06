Player ratings from Morocco vrs Iran game

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Morocco dominated the entire game and were flying but unfortunately lost to Iran by an own goal from Bouhaddouz

READ ALSO: Portugal vs Spain in numbers

This is how Morocco fared

Munir Mohand Mohamedi 7

Noureddine Amrabat – 7

Mehdi Benatia – 7

Romain Saiss – 6

Achraf Hakimi – 7

Karim El Ahmadi – 6

Mbarek Boussoufa – 7

READ ALSO:Frustration photos of Africa's most prolific attacker summarises Egypt's loss

Hakim Ziyech – 6

Younes Belhanda – 6

Amine Harit – 7

Ayoub El Kaabi – 6

Manuel da Costa -6

Sofyan Amrabat-5

Aziz Bouhaddouz -4

Iran

Iran just needed to hold on and watch Morocco self-distract here is how they fared

READ ALSO:Player ratings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia

Ali Beiranvand – 7

Ramin Rezaeian – 7

Morteza Pouraliganji – 6

Roozbeh Cheshmi – 7

Ehsan Haji Safi – 7

Omid Ebrahimi – 7

Alireza Jahanbakhsh – 7

Masoud Shojaei – 6

Vahid Amiri – 7

Karim Ansarifard – 6

Sardar Azmoun - 6