This psychic pig who has predicted World Cup semi final teams

Paul the octopus and Colin the caterpillar, move over. There’s a new top dog in town.

Mystic Marcus is a pig who, according to his owners, has a 100 per cent success rate in predicting sports results.

Juliette Stevens said that Marcus correctly predicted the winner of the 2014 World Cup, the Wimbledon tennis finals, Brexit, and Donald Trump’s election. However, it’s bad news for England fans.

Through the medium of apples, Marcus has chosen Belgium, Argentina, Nigeria and Uruguay to make it through.

Farmer and micro pig breeder Juliette from Heage, Derbyshire, said: ‘Marcus is the seventh child of a seventh child and apparently they’re gifted with special powers so maybe that’s where it comes from.

‘A few years ago I was invited on a radio show because of Paul the octopus predicting results and they wanted to see if I had any animals that had the ability. ‘I hadn’t tried the seventh child theory out so thought I’d give it a go. They used apples and oranges and Marcus predicted the football results, it was amazing.’

Juliette, 50, said after that first result they changed the method to make it more scientific. Now Mystic Marcus, who has about 30 children and grandchildren, will pick from apples of a similar size and colour to make it as fair as possible. The apples will include markers – such as pictures or flags – and Marcus will eat the winner.

Mum-of-three Juliette said: ‘He started predicting quite a few things, the most hilarious was when he predicted Brexit. ‘At that stage nobody thought Brexit would happen so I was convinced he’d got it wrong.

‘He also predicted Trump would win. I said ‘Marcus you’ve definitely got that wrong’ and then look what happened. ‘He had apples with a picture of Trump next to one and Hillary Clinton next to the other and he ate the Trump apple. ‘For one football match he didn’t eat any of the apples and it turned out to be a draw. It’s really bizarre.

‘I can’t remember which team it was but in the last World Cup there was a team that nobody thought would win a game – not in a million years and he got it right. ‘He’s predicted tennis results, football results and he predicts a lot of Derby County games.

‘He correctly predicted that they wouldn’t go up to the premiership and that provoked a lot of anger among fans who said they wanted to turn him into a bacon sandwich. ‘He has a 100 per cent track record, I think he’s got to get it wrong one day but he never does. Let’s hope he can do it again this time round.’