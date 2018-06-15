Pulse.com.gh logo
Reactions as Ronaldo leads Portugal to draw Spain 3-3 in World Cup


World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener

Here are the reactions as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  Published: 2018-06-15
Twitter users hailed Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a hattrick as Portugal drew Spain 3-3 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group B opener on Friday, June 15. play Ronaldo was the star as Portugal drew Spain 3-3
Twitter users hailed Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a hattrick as Portugal drew Spain 3-3 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group B opener on Friday, June 15.

Ronaldo was at his best and gave Portugal the lead when he converted a penalty from the spot in the third minute, Diego Costa equalised for Spain in the 24 minute.

A rare mistake from David De Gea gave Portugal the lead going into the break at half time, as he turned in a Ronaldo shot into the net.

Twitter users hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal drew Spain 3-3 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group B opener on Friday, June 15. play Ronaldo earned a point for Portugal against Spain (FIFA)

 

Spain responded in the second half and were rewarded when a well worked free kick led to another goal or Costa.

Nacho scored a brilliant goal to put Spain front, but Ronaldo save the day when he converted a free kick to earn Portugal a point.

King Ronaldo hailed as he scores hattrick for Portugal in 3-3 draw with Spain

Ronaldo's hattrick was among the trends as the World Players of the Year put in an outstanding performance for Portugal against Spain.

Twitter users hailed Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a hattrick as Portugal drew Spain 3-3 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group B opener on Friday, June 15. play Cristiano Ronaldo was on fire against Spain (Cristiano Ronaldo)

 

Twitter users were in awe of yet another remarkable performance by the 33-year-old, a fan said, "Ronaldo the irresistible combination of talent, desire and dedication. One of the greats in one of the great games. 3-3."

Ronaldo suffered a heavy fine for tax evasion in Spain and a fan was of the opinion that he took revenge on the country in the game.

He said, "Lesson: Don’t try to prosecute #Ronaldo over taxes. He’ll put your entire country to shame."

Ronaldo's performance was so impressive that some Twitter users were lost for words to describe him.

A fan said, "The man is a genius. Simple as."

Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo scored a hattrick as Portugal drew Spain

 

David De Gea mocked for gifting Ronaldo a goal

Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea was accused of not wanting to leave Manchester United for Real Madrid by presenting Ronaldo with a cheap goal.

A fan said, "David De Gea deliberately making mistakes so that Real Madrid stop their pursuit of him. Already a Manchester United legend.

Another fan said, "One of the biggest mysteries in World Soccer: David De Gea looks like the best goalie in the world for Man Utd and he looks like a third division keeper for Spain."

Portugal take on Morocco in their next fixture, while Spain take on Iran both matches will be played on Wednesday, June 20.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

