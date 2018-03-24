What 7 Book Lovers Wore to the Antiquarian Fair

news

The 58th New York Antiquarian Book Fair brought 210 sellers of rare books to the Park Avenue Armory this month.

Attendees included such literary luminaries as Gay Talese, Jay McInerney and Fran Lebowitz, who came to inspect precious manuscripts like a first edition of Copernicus’ “On the Revolutions of Heavenly Spheres,” on sale for $2 million. Here’s what some of them wore.

Interviews have been condensed and edited.

Gay Talese

Age: 86

Occupation: Journalist and author

What brings you here today?

I’m an antique, a walking antique among the antiques. I grew up with the printed word and I’m still part of the printed word. I don’t own a cellphone. I don’t do anything in the digital realm. I’m in the spirit of this place.

You’re famously dapper. Where’s your suit from?

This suit was made in Paris. My father was an Italian tailor. He trained under a famous uncle of his. This is a Cristiani suit: Rue de la Paix. I must have a hundred suits.

It’s a winter wool.

It’s distinguished by the pinstripe. If you were standing on my head, you’d see these lines go perfect. I like the precision.

And the shirt?

From Addison on Madison. The store is not there, but they have a factory. I know the guy.

Is that an old or new hat?

I have about 50 of these hats. It’s a fedora made for me in Colombia. In the wintertime I don’t like to wear darker colors.

I just wore black today.

Well, you’re young and handsome.

Oh stop.

I’m going to go peruse.

—

Nina Musinsky

Age: 62

Occupation: Owner, Musinsky Rare Books

What books are your specialty?

I try to find books that were produced by more marginal parts of the population.

I love your red leather jacket.

I bought this many years ago in Florence at a market and it’s been a running joke in my family, because I never wear it. I had something else planned, but it was quite cold and I went into the closet and thought, This is perfect. I can put it over my blue dress.

What about your shoes?

Harry’s Shoes on Broadway. They’re Italian.

What are you thinking when you dress up to sell books?

Well, for this fair I dress up a little more than usual. I want to appear professional and elegant, like most women do.

—

Ian Kahn

Age: 50

Occupation: Bookseller, Lux Mentis Booksellers

You were once a lawyer?

I’m a recovering attorney. I sell what I broadly refer to as esoterica. I do a considerable amount of work in occultism, demonology, fetishism — challenging material.

What do you call glasses that attach like that at the nose?

These are from a company called Clic. When you were young, did your mother ever knit you mittens on a string? These are the “I’m getting old and feeble” equivalent to mittens on a string.

Are you wearing a kilt?

This particular kilt is a utilikilt, which in my not remotely humble opinion is the best of the nontraditional kilts. I am not a small man. I started wearing kilts years ago when flying long distance, because it’s orders of magnitude more comfortable.

Those are some colorful Dr. Martens.

Dr. Martens began teaming up with museums. This is their most recent: William Blake, Satan Smiting Job.

—

Matthew Usukumah

Age: 26

Occupation: Fashion planner, street style photographer

What are you looking for?

The idea is to see what books are here to enrich my own endeavors in street style photography.

Are you wearing a three-piece suit?

No. The blazer and sweater, from J. Crew, are different shades of navy blue.

Very risky.

Yeah, I know.

You have a smart-looking bag.

Funny you should say that. It’s from Timbuk2, actually.

You’re quite a bit younger than most of the collectors here.

It’s a new collection. I feel as if having a collection is very important. I’m starting a wine collection as well.

You sound rich.

Thank my parents.

—

Megumi Hill

Age: 56

Occupation: Bookseller, Jonathan A. Hill Bookseller

You joked that it’s hard to find well-dressed people at a book fair.

Was a little bit of a tease. Most of the people coming in, their priority is different.

Your blazer really stands out.

There used to be this French tailor and fabric maker, Dormeuil, and they had a boutique here. He was a book collector. We were friends and wanted some custom-made jackets, and we asked him to create it for me.

And the bright blue shirt underneath?

Ascot Chang. This one I like because it’s a simple, tough cotton. I wear tight cigarette pants or tight skirts, so I like the top sort of stiff and crisp.

Where do you find your kitten heels?

Don’t quote me, because I feel like a name dropper: Manolo Blahnik.

Your earrings.

These are actually a gift from another beautiful bookseller’s wife. From Paris.

—

Sanford Smith

Age: 78

Occupation: Producer of art and antique fairs, including the New York Antiquarian Book Fair

My grandfather had a joke. You’d ask him, “What’s new?” and he’d say, “I bought an antique store, nothing’s new.”

Good joke. I’ve heard that for a long time.

Your jacket and scarf combo — it’s not subtle.

No. It’s quite blatant. I found this at a craft fair in Massachusetts. It fit me right off the rack, which hardly anything ever does.

And you matched it with your scarf.

I wear scarves because I refuse to wear ties. Plus it hides my stomach.

Are those suit pants?

Normally I would wear slacks, but I was really rushed today so I wore dungarees, in navy blue.

Where are your shoes from?

They’re Cole Haan, but bought at the outlet store.

What’s the most money anyone has ever spent on a book here?

Over a million dollars. I believe it was a leaf from the original Gutenberg Bible.

—

John Crichton

Age: 66

Occupation: Bookseller, Brick Row Book Shop

What’s your specialty?

I sell mostly 18th-century and 19th-century first editions of English and American literature.

How do you dress for something like this?

Casually. Comfortably. You’re here for a long time.

But you’re still in a jacket and bow tie.

Bow ties are comfortable.

Your bow tie is cute.

Thank you. This came from a store in San Francisco called the Hound.

Are you loyal to a particular brand of oxford shirt?

I just bought this yesterday from J. Press here in New York.

I’d call your look library chic. Is that fair?

Yeah, I like that.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JOHN ORTVED © 2018 The New York Times