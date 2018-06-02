Home > The New York Times > World >

Mattis Accuses Beijing of Intimidation in South China Sea


World Mattis accuses Beijing of intimidation in South China sea

SINGAPORE — U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis harshly criticized the Chinese government on Saturday for its continuing militarization of a string of islands in the South China Sea.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mattis accuses Beijing of intimidation in South China sea play

Mattis accuses Beijing of intimidation in South China sea

(Al Jazeera)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

“Despite China’s claims to the contrary, the placement of these weapons systems is tied directly to military use for the purposes of intimidation and coercion,” Mattis said during a speech Saturday at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, a regional security conference.

Mattis recently disinvited the Chinese military from a large, multinational naval exercise this summer due in part to China’s positioning of those weapons, including anti-ship and surface-to-air missiles, on the Spratly Islands.

Mattis’ remarks come as the United States tries to navigate increased tensions with Beijing, even as the Trump administration seeks Chinese help in curbing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

On Sunday, two U.S. warships sailed within 12 miles of islands in the South China Sea in an attempt to assert the U.S. stance on freedom of navigation in international waters. China has laid claim to most of the South China Sea, in defiance of international norms.

Aaron Friedberg, a professor of politics and international affairs at Princeton University and a former deputy assistant for national security affairs, said that Mattis’ speech was probably meant to ease U.S. allies’ concerns not just about regional threats but also about President Donald Trump’s oft-changing foreign policy.

Mattis said little about North Korea in his speech, which came just hours after Trump said that the June 12 talks in Singapore with the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, were back on. He said America’s goal remained the “irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

THOMAS GIBBONS-NEFF © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: After rocky start, Gray settles down to top slumping orioles World After rocky start, Gray settles down to top slumping orioles
World: After years of disinvestment, city public housing is poised to get U.S. Oversight World After years of disinvestment, city public housing is poised to get U.S. Oversight
World: Penthouse sale in Chelsea sets downtown record World Penthouse sale in Chelsea sets downtown record
World: Andrea Constand says she forgives Bill Cosby but is proud of #metoo movement World Andrea Constand says she forgives Bill Cosby but is proud of #metoo movement
World: Trump breaks protocol with tweet about jobs report before it is released World Trump breaks protocol with tweet about jobs report before it is released
World: Samsonite chief resigns after accusation of résumé fraud World Samsonite chief resigns after accusation of résumé fraud



Top Articles

1 World U.S. Gives its ties with Taiwan a $250 million upgradebullet
2 World Samsonite chief resigns after accusation of résumé fraudbullet
3 World Samantha bee apologizes for slur against Ivanka Trumpbullet
4 World Taunting words of teenager: 'You'll all know who I am....bullet
5 World Magazine hails reform, ignoring jailed reformersbullet
6 World Attacks in Canada and Belgium reflect fuzzy definition...bullet
7 World After rocky start, Gray settles down to top slumping...bullet
8 World Senate democrats thought a tie would work in their...bullet
9 World Democratic candidate who criticized Israel faces...bullet
10 World After years of disinvestment, city public...bullet

Related Articles

In China General slams 'irresponsible comments' on S. China Sea
Jim Mattis US Defense accuses China of S. China Sea 'intimidation and coercion'
Jim Mattis US to keep confronting Beijing in S. China Sea
World On memorial day, Trump honors 'our heroes' at arlington
World Everyone loves a parade. Especially when it's on a military base
World Trump says North Korea summit may be rescheduled
World Clashing views on Iran reflect a new balance of power in the cabinet
World Federal prisons roll back rules protecting transgender people
Pentagon Probe finds training, command issues in Niger ambush

World

Policing cryptocurrencies has become a game of whack-a-mole for regulators
World Policing cryptocurrencies has become a game of whack-a-mole for regulators
EU ripostes as Trump kicks off transatlantic trade war
World Trump wields pardon pen to bully the system
Trump wields pardon pen to bully the system
World Trump wields pardon pen to bully the system
Stormy Daniels's Lawyer Sought Help From Democrats in Fight With Trump
World Lawyer for porn actress sought help from top democratic donors