African Union to Adopt a Strategy on Mainstreaming the ACDEG and Develop Pedagogic Tools on the Rule of Law

The Consultative and Validation Workshop on the ACDEG Project was organised within the framework of the ACDEG School Curriculum Project. The overall objective of the Project is to entrench the culture of democracy, good governance as well as respect of rule of law and human rights within the future generation in line with the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and to foster the implementation of the Agenda 2063. Associated goals include the popularization of ACDEG and advocacy for its ratification and implementation. This Workshop ushers the third phase in the continuum for the development of a long term strategy in the promotion of the AU shared values instruments through education institutions and in particular the principal instrument on democratic values and principles, namely the ACDEG. More specifically, the workshop, was convened to ensure quality control of the Draft Roadmap for the Implementation of ACDEG Strategy, and to set the stage for the effective implementation of the Pilot Project in select countries. The workshop will also review and amend the draft training manual for teachers and parents.