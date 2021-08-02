Coronavirus: Embassy of Kingdom of Bahrain in Cairo to start vaccinating citizens in Arab Republic of Egypt on Tuesday, August 3

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Permanent Representative to the League of Arab State, His Excellency Ambassador Hisham bin Mohammed Al-Jowder affirmed that starting the vaccination of citizens abroad confirms the successes achieved by the Kingdom of Bahrain in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to the insightful vision and royal directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the national efforts led by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He also added that the royal directives to vaccinate citizens abroad affirm that Bahraini citizens are a priority.
