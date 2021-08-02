Coronavirus: Embassy of Kingdom of Bahrain in Cairo to start vaccinating citizens in Arab Republic of Egypt on Tuesday, August 3

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt will start the vaccination process for all Bahraini citizens and students in the Arab Republic of Egypt who have signed up to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in implementation of the royal directive issued by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to start vaccinating Bahraini citizens residing abroad against COVID-19 who were unable to get vaccinated, and in order to preserve the health and safety of citizens and support national efforts led by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in combatting COVID-19.