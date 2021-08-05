RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (05 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,598 Cases: 687 Severe Cases: 270 New Deaths: 3 Recovery: 157 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,048,353 Active Cases: 13,925 Total Cases: 282,498 Total Deaths: 4,406 Total Recovery: 264,165 Total Vaccinated: 2,254,270

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

Van Vicker and his family