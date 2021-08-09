Coronavirus - Gambia: Press release on the launch of Gambia COVID-19 test certification portal

After sample is collected and analysed, the registered traveller will be able to download his/her test certificate through a public portal that can be accessed at https://results.moh.gm/. The traveller will be required to enter both COVID-19 ID and phone number used during registration and sample collection to download their test certificate. In this regard all travellers are requested to proved a valid phone number during registration process as it will be required to retrieve a valid test certificate.
