Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (6 April 2021)

394 people have tested positive, from a sample size of 2,923. Positivity rate is 13.5%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 139,842. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,523,313.

Ministry of Health, Kenya

Apo

Distribution of positive cases by age; 0-9 years (14), 10-19 years (23), 20-29 years (52), 30-39 years (97), 40-49 years (69), 50-59 years (66), 60 and above (73).

County distribution; Nairobi 246, Kiambu 29, Machakos 23, Uasin Gishu 22, Kitui 20, Nakuru 15, Kajiado 10, Kilifi 10, Trans Nzoia 5, Mombasa 4, Murang’a 3, Makueni 2, Nandi 1, Taita Taveta 1, West Pokot 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Embu 1.

2,217 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,542 from various health facilities &amp; 675 from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 96,578.

14 deaths have been reported, cumulative fatalities are 2,258.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (92), 30-39 years (202), 40-49 years (316), 50-59 years (514), 60 years and above (1,072). Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

ADMISSIONS: 1,576 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, 6,182 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 205 patients are in the ICU, 46 on ventilatory support and 130 on supplemental oxygen. Heavy check mark29 patients are on observation. 257 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 242 of them in the general wards and 15 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination update: A total of 325, 592 Kenyans have been vaccinated to date.

Cumulative vaccination status in the counties; Nairobi, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, and Kiambu counties have recorded the highest total number of vaccinations to date at 108,180; 23,511; 18,516; 13,644 and 13,623 respectfully.

A total of 277 adverse effects from the vaccine have been reported across the country. These include headaches, and other side effects. The majority of these are reported to have cleared within a 2 day period.

MOH Kenya wishes to assure all those who have and are taking the first dose of the vaccine that they will all get their second dose as planned.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Authors:

APO Importer

