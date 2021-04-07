Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (6 April 2021)

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (92), 30-39 years (202), 40-49 years (316), 50-59 years (514), 60 years and above (1,072). Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

ADMISSIONS: 1,576 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, 6,182 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 205 patients are in the ICU, 46 on ventilatory support and 130 on supplemental oxygen. Heavy check mark29 patients are on observation. 257 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 242 of them in the general wards and 15 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination update: A total of 325, 592 Kenyans have been vaccinated to date.

Cumulative vaccination status in the counties; Nairobi, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, and Kiambu counties have recorded the highest total number of vaccinations to date at 108,180; 23,511; 18,516; 13,644 and 13,623 respectfully.

A total of 277 adverse effects from the vaccine have been reported across the country. These include headaches, and other side effects. The majority of these are reported to have cleared within a 2 day period.