Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (3 April 2021)

Malawi has registered eight new COVID-19 cases, 103 new recoveries and one new death. All new cases are locally transmitted: three from Blantyre, and one each from Kasungu, Lilongwe, Mangochi, Mwanza, and Mchinji Districts. One new death wasregistered and is from Blantyre District. To the families that have losttheir loved during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficulttime. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 33,647 cases including 1,120 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.33%). Of these cases, 2,119 are imported infections and 31,528 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 30,593 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 90.9%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,800. Two cases were hospitalised while two were discharged. A total of 29 active cases are hospitalised: 11 in Lilongwe, 10 in Blantyre, two each in Salima and Mchinji, and one each in Zomba, Mangochi, Karonga, and Thyolo Districts. On testing, 284 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 72 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases, out of the total, translates to a positivity rate of 2.8%. Cumulatively, 220,174 tests have beenconducted in the country. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 157,581 doses have been administered in the country with 2,780 being administered.The country reported the first cases of COVID-19 on 2nd April 2020 when three cases were reported. We marked a year since the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in our country. It has been a challenging year as the disease has affected all aspects of our lives. Our health system was stretched due to increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and it is worthwhile to note that the health system has withstood the pressure as we are fighting the COVID-19. Let me take this opportunity to appreciate the good work that our health careworkers are doing in fighting this pandemic.Indeed, our health workers has demonstratedhigh level dedication and commitment as they are discharging their duties.A year on and counting, we need to self-reflect and consider how best we can support eachother to help to reduce the further spread of COVID-19 in our country. We really need towork as one.I If everyone plays a role by adhering to the preventive and containmentmeasures, we can win the fight. Let me emphasise on the need to adjust our way oflife in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 . Mass gatherings including markets, publictransport, workplaces, bars, family gatherings, group sports, churches and funeral ceremonies are acting as super spreaders of the disease. I should point it out that the more peopleinteract and the longer the interaction lasts, the higher the risk of spreading COVID-19. Thehigher the level of community transmission in an area, the higher the risk of spreadingCOVID-19. Since we are still experiencing community transmission the risk of COVID-19rapidly spreading is very high.This is the time for us to seriously consider re-strategizing our day to day lives and onlymake decisions that help to reduce the spread of the virus in our midst. We all need to treateveryone that we meet or interact with as a potential carrier of the virus and therefore need to strictly follow all the preventive measures wholesomely. The fight against COVID-19requires that everyone be involved. It is also my appeal to those that been confirmed COVID-19 positive and contacts of the confirmed cases to strictly follow isolation and quarantine rules respectively to stop the further spread of the virus to the family members, work mates and the community at large. The following preventive measures should be ourdaily routine: frequent hand washing with soap, proper wearing of mask, avoiding over-crowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, and staying home if one has flu likesymptoms . We must also decontaminate commonly touched surfaces.Be reminded that COVID-19 vaccination services are available during this Easter holidays in all Government and CHAM facilities. For Lilongwe residents, please take note that additional sites have been opened at Gate way Mall and Game Complex and these sites will remain open the entire Easter holiday. For any questions or clarifications, please call toll free number 929.Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MPMINISTER OF HEALTHCO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE