Hospitalized New: 3 In the last 7 days: 37 Critical Cases: 14
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (23 September 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 11,168 In the last 7 days: 78,293 Cumulatively: 2,731,232
Recommended articles
Deaths Today: 7 In the last 7 days: 40 Cumulatively: 1,233
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 314 (2.8%) In the last 7 days: 1,859 (2.3%)
Recovered Today: 4 In the last 7 days: 30
Vaccinated 1st dose today: 60,165 2nd dose today: 26,369 First dose: 2,029,038 Both doses: 1,466,966
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh