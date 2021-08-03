Security Alert: Update on Security Situation in Tigray and Sections of Afar and Amhara

The U.S. Embassy continues to closely track developments and to assess how these might affect relocation plans for U.S. citizens.Please note, however, that we neither guarantee that a relocation will take place, nor when that may happen.For U.S. citizens who wish to leave the region, the U.S. Embassy recommends contacting the nearest United Nations (UN) facility to inquire about the possibility of joining departing UN convoys, or to request information about safe routes out of Tigray.