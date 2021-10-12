RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson For The Secretary-General On Libya

Authors:

APO Importer

The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement reached in Geneva, on 8 October, by the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) on a comprehensive Action Plan for the gradual, balanced, and sequenced process of the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces from Libyan territory. The Action Plan is a cornerstone in the implementation of the October 2020 ceasefire agreement.

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)

The Secretary-General applauds the unity of purpose prevailing within the 5+5 JMC and calls on all Libyan and international actors to work towards the implementation of this Action Plan.

Recommended articles

The Secretary-General trusts that the deployment of an initial team of United Nations ceasefire monitors will contribute to creating the conditions for successful implementation of the Action Plan.

The Secretary-General reiterates the firm commitment of the United Nations to support the Libyan people.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Media files

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Commodity Markets to Remain Volatile: ECA

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

Ethiopia: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the decision to expel seven United Nations officials

Council of the European Union

NBA to Debut Short Film "NBA Lane" Featuring Michael B. Jordan and more than 30 NBA Players and Legends Commemorating the League's 75th Anniversary Season

National Basketball Association (NBA)