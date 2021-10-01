RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

UNICEF statement on Ethiopia

“The Ethiopian Government’s decision to expel the UNICEF representative in the country – along with other members of the UN leadership team – is regrettable and alarming.

“UNICEF has been present in Ethiopia for more than 60 years, working to advance and protect the rights of the most vulnerable children. As the humanitarian situation in the country deteriorates – with children bearing its biggest brunt – our work is more urgent than ever. We have full confidence in the teams working on the ground to save children’s lives, guided – as always – by the principles of impartiality, humanity, neutrality and independence. Our programmes will continue. Our one and only priority is to support the children who urgently need our help, wherever they are.”

