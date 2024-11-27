Otto Addo executes the Black Stars failure plan; Kurt Okraku-led GFA is accountable for the mess

The shocking fall from grace of the Black Stars is no accident; it is a direct result of Otto Addo's catastrophic mismanagement and the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) disastrous oversight. With every defeat, the hopes of an entire nation are shattered.

The pressing question remains: who is to blame? Ghanaians must demand answers and hold the GFA accountable for this monumental breakdown. Addo's inability to rise to the occasion has exposed significant cracks in Ghana's football leadership. The GFA can no longer sweep this disaster under the rug; it's time for accountability before the Black Stars spiral further into obscurity.

Otto Addo's Tenure: A series of missteps

In May 2022, Otto Addo was appointed head coach of the Black Stars, with his tenure initially set to end in December 2022. He worked alongside Chris Hughton as technical advisor, with George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani serving as assistant coaches. This coaching setup also oversaw the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff matches against Nigeria. Under Addo's leadership, the Black Stars secured a goalless draw against Nigeria in Ghana and a 1-1 draw in Abuja, qualifying for the World Cup on the away goals rule.

However, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal, defeated South Korea 3-2, and was eliminated by Uruguay following a 2-0 loss—reigniting bitter memories of Luis Suárez's controversial actions in the 2010 tournament. During his tenure as head coach, Addo managed 12 games, winning four, drawing four, and losing four, resulting in a win rate of just 33.33%.

Chris Hughton, after Otto Addo resigned for the Black Stars elmination at the World Cup, was handed the national team job.

I personally questioned Chris Hughes’s tactics during his time with the team. I believed that he added nothing to the Black Stars because no discernible pattern of play was exhibited by the team during his short period with the national squad. The formation lacked a clear structure, and there was a concerning failure to blend experienced players with promising youth prospects. Inconsistency on the field was the hallmark of Hughton’s tenure, ultimately leading to his dismissal by the GFA for underperformance.

The second coming of Otto Addo

The second coming of coaches around the world is often fraught with failures; it is a reality of the beautiful game. Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac guided Ghana to the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup for the first time in Ghana’s history in just two appearances at the Mundial on African soil and led four-time African champions to the finals of AFCON 2010.

However, his second term ended with Ghana finishing last in their group at AFCON 2021 without winning any matches.

Similarly, Marcello Lippi, after winning the World Cup in 2006, returned for the 2010 tournament but exited in the group stage. Jürgen Klinsmann led Germany to a third-place finish in the 2006 World Cup but returned briefly from 2016-2017, failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Additionally, Gus Hiddink had success with Russia in 2008 but returned for the 2010 World Cup, where they failed to qualify.

Ghanaians can attest that the GFA did not conduct thorough research before reappointing Otto Addo to lead the team again. In late January 2024, the GFA appointed a five-member committee chaired by Mark Addo, FA Vice President, to search for a new national team coach.

However, despite clear requirements listed by the GFA for appointing a coach—including proven success at high levels and extensive experience—the committee let down Ghanaians by disregarding their own rules to reappoint Otto Addo as head coach.

Requirements for coaching appointment outlined by the GFA

Proven success in coaching top national teams or club football.

Possession of the highest coaching license and at least 15 years of experience.

A track record in team rebuilding, organisation, and youth development.

Being a strict disciplinarian and tactician with strong leadership skills.

On March 15, 2024, following an emergency meeting held by GFA’s Executive Council, Otto Addo was reappointed based on recommendations from this committee despite not meeting all outlined criteria. The GFA reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to release Addo for this role.

After this questionable decision-making process by the GFA, its president defended their choice by stating that Otto Addo had impressed during interviews:

“Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee.”

Initially, there were plans for promising local coaches like Prosper Nartey Ogum and Ignatius Osei Fosu to take over, but they were ultimately sidelined.

Otto Addo's second term: A disappointing outcome

Otto Addo's second term has seen him face challenges similar to those encountered by many coaches before him. Appointed again in March 2024, he guided the Black Stars through nine matches but managed only two wins while drawing four and losing four. For the first time in two decades, he led Ghana to fail to qualify for AFCON—a tournament they have won four times—marking a significant low point as they have now failed to qualify nine times throughout their history.

Why Otto Addo failed

While Otto Addo may possess better knowledge in scouting than coaching a top team filled with talent, he has struggled to get players performing consistently at their best when donning national colors. Philosophically speaking, he lacks a tactical philosophy that guides his team effectively.

A football coaching philosophy outlines a coach’s beliefs and strategies; at club level, it becomes integrated into daily routines from training to match tactics. In contrast, questions have arisen regarding Addo’s approach—his flexibility can be an asset but has also led to concerns about an overarching lack of strategy.

Otto Addo speaking on his philosophy

I adapt to my opponent... so it’s flexible; I have many styles.

This inconsistency may explain why players often perform better at their clubs where systems are more defined and stable. It was evident during recent games against Niger and Angola that there was hardly any well-defined play from the Black Stars.

Dealing with captaincy issues

Captaincy issues within the Black Stars have persisted for years. Despite being aware of historical captaincy controversies as a former player himself, Otto Addo made questionable decisions regarding leadership within his squad. He chose Thomas Partey over more experienced players like Jordan Ayew as captain—a move that raised eyebrows among fans and players alike.

Reports indicate that Addo did not consult with team management before making such decisions regarding captaincy changes—first naming Kudus as captain before reverting back to Ayew—further complicating team dynamics.

Player selection challenges

While Addo has invited young talents into his squad yet failed to secure qualification for AFCON, effective player selection must strike a balance between experienced players and younger ones; however, it appears that he prioritised building a new team without adequately blending these elements.

Despite being given three years with an option for extension—a sign that he had time to build—a lacklustre performance from this new squad raised concerns among fans about whether any progress had been made.

Roles and responsibilities

A player performs best when their role is clear and aligned with their natural abilities; unfortunately, there appears to be a lack of tactical clarity within this current setup, resulting in disorganisation where individual efforts overshadow collective play.

At club level, roles are well defined, allowing players clarity on expectations during matches; conversely, within Black Stars, this absence has hindered cohesion, limiting both individual performances and overall success.

The role of the Ghana Football Association

The GFA bears significant responsibility for this decline under Kurt Okraku's leadership; failing repeatedly without taking effective measures towards recovery reflects poorly on its administration, which has seen multiple coaches come and go without making any substantial impact.

Ghanaians deserve transparency and accountability from their football governing body. After poor performances leading up, Chris Hughton’s dismissal occurred without thorough evaluations into what went wrong during his tenure.

Moreover, GFA misled fans after outlining criteria for appointing coaches only then going behind closed doors and reappointing Otto Addo—a decision perceived as forcing an unsuitable candidate upon Ghanaians, leading them astray once more.

Finally, it is crucial that GFA listen attentively to not only advice from fans but also suggestions put forth by former players who have consistently offered insights aimed at improving conditions surrounding national football affairs.

What must be done?