Otto Addo isn’t a good coach; GFA warned against his appointment – Aziz Haruna Futa

Aziz Haruna Futa, the National Nasara Coordinator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has voiced strong doubts about the capabilities of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

Otto Addo failed to guide the four-time African champions to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, finishing last in Group F without a single win in six matches against Angola, Niger, and Sudan. Aziz criticised the decision to appoint Otto Addo, stating that he lacked the ability to lead the team to success when speaking to Asempa FM

In my opinion, I don’t think Otto Addo is a good coach

He also disclosed that the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) against appointing Otto Addo, expressing concerns about his ability to secure a World Cup qualification.

Even the Minister for Sports advised the GFA not to appoint him because he can’t qualify us for the next World Cup

GFA yet to decide on Otto Addo’s future

Although the GFA has reviewed Otto Addo’s performance, there has been no official statement about his future as head coach. The Black Stars are set to play their next matches in March 2025, aiming to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.