Resign from your posts, you’re the main problem – Nii Lantey Vanderpuye to GFA

Former Youth and Sports Minister Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA), holding them accountable for the declining performance of the Black Stars and urging them to resign.

In an interview with Pure FM, Vanderpuye expressed frustration at the GFA’s management style, suggesting that the problems with Ghana football are not solely due to coaching but rooted in the GFA’s administration. He stated that if he were still in office, he would have disbanded the GFA to address the systemic issues.

I would have collapsed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) if I were the Sports Minister. The GFA keeps sacking coaches whenever there’s a problem, so why can’t they be sacked or disbanded too?

Under Kurt Okraku’s leadership, the GFA has appointed five different coaches for the Black Stars, but the team’s performance has not improved. Vanderpuye believes the GFA should take responsibility instead of constantly shifting blame onto the coaching staff.

The GFA keeps on shifting the blame to the Black Stars coaches, yet the results remain the same. They should resign because they are the main problem

Advocating for reform

Vanderpuye suggested returning Ghana football to a state of normalization, even if it risks a FIFA ban, to fix the structural problems and restore hope in the sport.

I know FIFA will ban us, but we will use that time to do the right things. What is happening at the moment is worrying and it stinks. People are running the Black Stars based on their interests, which is unacceptable and has negatively impacted the team’s performance.

Touching on the Ghana Premier League, Vanderpuye expressed disappointment in how referees are treated, including delays in their payments.

The Ghana Premier League is not doing well. I’ve heard reports that some referees are specifically selected for certain games. If I were the Sports Minister, do you expect me to sit and watch this happen?