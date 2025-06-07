9 ways to feel financially secured in today's time

In today’s unpredictable world, rising living costs, job insecurity, and economic instability, financial security has become more important than ever.

Feeling secure financially means more than just having money in the bank. It’s about peace of mind, knowing that you can handle unexpected expenses, support your family, and enjoy a reasonable quality of life without financial anxiety.

This article explores nine practical steps you can take to feel financially secure, no matter your current circumstances. Whether you’re starting from scratch or looking to strengthen your finances, these tips offer a helpful guide tailored for the UK audience.

1. Eliminate Unnecessary Debts

Debt can feel like a financial weight holding you back. To achieve long-term financial security, focus on eliminating high-interest or non-essential debts.

Start by listing all your debts, credit cards, overdrafts, buy-now-pay-later schemes, loans like short term loans , etc., and rank them by interest rate. Pay off the most expensive ones first while maintaining minimum payments on the others.

If you're feeling overwhelmed, look into debt consolidation or speak to a charity like StepChange.

Being debt-free doesn’t just save money, it reduces stress and creates room in your budget for saving and investing in your future.

2. Build an Emergency Fund

One of the most effective ways to feel financially secure is to build an emergency fund.

This is a dedicated savings pot set aside for unexpected events, like car repairs, home maintenance, or medical bills. It keeps you from relying on high-interest debts when things go wrong.

Ideally, your emergency fund should cover three to six months of living expenses. Start small if necessary, just £10 a week adds up over time.

Having this financial buffer brings peace of mind and helps you handle life’s surprises without panic.

3. Track and Control Your Spending

You can’t feel secure if you don’t know where your money is going. Tracking your spending helps you gain clarity and control.

Use a spreadsheet, budgeting app, or bank’s expense tracker to monitor everything, rent, groceries, bills, and leisure.

Once you see your spending patterns, identify areas to cut back. For instance, do you need all those subscriptions or takeaway meals?

Cutting back doesn’t mean living miserably, it means prioritising what really matters. Controlling your outgoings ensures your income is used wisely, freeing up more for savings, debt repayment, or financial goals.

4. Create and Stick to a Realistic Budget

A budget is a financial plan for your money, it helps ensure you spend less than you earn and meet your priorities.

Divide your income into essentials (housing, utilities, food), savings, and non-essentials. Use the 50/30/20 rule as a guide: 50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings or debt.

Stick to your budget by reviewing it monthly and adjusting as your circumstances change. Budgeting helps prevent overspending and gives you a sense of control, both of which are key for financial peace.

5. Diversify Your Income

Relying on one income source can make you feel financially vulnerable, especially in uncertain times.

Consider adding extra income through side gigs, freelancing , tutoring, or selling unused items online. Even a few hundred pounds a month from a side hustle can strengthen your financial position.

If you're employed, look for opportunities to develop new skills or certifications to boost your career progression and earning potential.

Diversifying your income adds stability, reduces reliance on any one job, and gives you more flexibility to pursue your financial goals.

6. Get Proper Insurance Coverage

Unexpected life events like illness, theft, or property damage can wreak havoc on your finances.

Having adequate insurance, home, contents, car, and life insurance, can provide a financial safety net. It may seem like an unnecessary cost, but it protects you from bigger losses.

For example, a broken boiler or car accident could cost thousands. With the right cover, you're protected from bearing the full cost.

Review your policies annually and shop around for better deals to stay protected without overpaying. Insurance is a smart investment in long-term financial security.

7. Understand and Improve Your Credit Score

Your credit score affects your ability to borrow, the interest rates you're offered, and even renting or signing up for utilities.

Check your credit report regularly through free platforms like Experian, ClearScore or Credit Karma. Look out for errors, missed payments, or outdated information.

Improve your score by paying bills on time, keeping credit usage below 30%, and not applying for multiple loans at once.

A healthy credit score gives you access to better financial products and terms, which ultimately saves money and increases your financial flexibility.

8. Set Clear Financial Goals

Having defined financial goals gives your money a purpose and keeps you motivated.

Set short-term goals (e.g., paying off a credit card), medium-term goals (e.g., saving for a holiday), and long-term goals (e.g., retirement planning). Write them down and assign target dates and amounts.

Break them into achievable steps and track your progress monthly. Celebrate milestones to stay encouraged.

Goals help you prioritise spending, avoid impulse purchases, and maintain discipline, all of which build a stronger, more secure financial foundation over time.

9. Seek Professional or Free Advice When Needed

You don't need to face financial challenges alone. Whether it’s managing debt , planning a mortgage, or investing for the future, expert advice can help.

Seek guidance from a financial adviser if you can afford it. Alternatively, take advantage of free resources from Citizens Advice, MoneyHelper, or StepChange.

They offer practical tools, personalised advice, and support for budgeting, saving, and borrowing.

Asking for help is not a weakness, it’s a step towards empowerment. With expert advice, you can make better financial decisions and move confidently toward financial security.

Conclusion

Feeling financially secure is not just for the wealthy, it's something anyone can work toward with planning, discipline, and the right mindset.

Start small: build your emergency fund, pay off debt, and track your spending. Each step you take strengthens your financial footing and reduces stress.

In an ever-changing world, taking control of your finances gives you stability, confidence, and the freedom to live life on your terms. Begin today, and your future self will thank you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much should I keep in an emergency fund?

Aim to save three to six months’ worth of essential expenses. Start small if needed, consistency is more important than size when building financial resilience.

Are short term loans a good idea for emergencies?

They can help in genuine emergencies but should be used cautiously. Always compare options and ensure you can repay on time to avoid falling into a debt cycle.

What’s the fastest way to improve my credit score?

Make payments on time, reduce outstanding debts, and avoid applying for multiple credit products in a short time. Registering on the electoral roll also helps.

How can I track my spending more effectively?

Use a budgeting app, online banking tools, or a simple spreadsheet. Categorise your expenses and review them weekly or monthly to identify where you can make cuts or adjustments.