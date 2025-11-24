Accra Mall black Friday 2025 promises unbeatable deals and a shopping experience like never before

Accra Mall is set to dominate the city once again as Black Friday returns with massive discounts, exciting promotions, and exclusive offers across some of Ghana’s most beloved brands. Till November 30th, shoppers can expect unmatched deals across fashion, electronics, home essentials, sportswear, and lifestyle products all under one roof.

This year’s Black Friday promises to be Accra Mall’s biggest yet, as retailers roll out jaw-dropping price cuts to kick off the festive shopping season.

Leading the wave of discounts is Decathlon, offering up to 70% off on over 300 Adidas models and all Decathlon products from November 21–30. Sports lovers and fitness enthusiasts will find irresistible deals on footwear, apparel, and equipment.

Home and lifestyle brand Ashfoam joins the excitement with a solid 20% discount on all items from November 28–30 perfect for families looking to refresh their home essentials ahead of the holidays.

Fashion lovers will be spoilt for choice with Skechers offering up to 60% off, Levi’s giving 50% off on selected items, and Pandora treating shoppers to a 20% discount on their iconic jewelry pieces.

Electronics enthusiasts can look forward to massive deals at Telefonika, with discounts reaching up to 70% off on some of the most sought-after gadgets and accessories.

Mall anchors Melcom and Shoprite are also running their Black Friday promotions, giving shoppers even more opportunities to save on groceries, household items, appliances, and everyday essentials.

Speaking about this year’s campaign, Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager for Accra Mall, expressed excitement about the experience curated for shoppers:



“Black Friday at Accra Mall is more than a sale. it’s an experience. Our goal is to give customers incredible value while creating a vibrant, memorable atmosphere across the mall. From unbeatable discounts to a festive shopping environment, we’ve ensured there's something for everyone this season.”

Shoppers are encouraged to come early, explore widely, and make the most of the unbeatable deals throughout the Black Friday period.