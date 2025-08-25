Basil David Anthony Named CEO of the Year at the Global Trade & Business Awards 2025

CEO of Modern Floors and Walls Ghana, Mr. Basil David Anthony, has been honoured with the prestigious CEO of the Year Award at the Global Trade & Business Awards 2025, held at the Accra Marriott Hotel on Friday 22nd August 2025 and organised by OM Holdings.

The award recognises Mr. Basil’s remarkable work and significant contributions in the Home Décor industry, as highlighted by the organisers. The panel of judges commended his dedication, leadership, and the impressive impact he has made, setting new standards of excellence in the sector.

Under his leadership, Modern Floors and Walls has grown from a local Ghanaian flooring company into an international brand with operations in Africa and the UAE, offering innovative flooring, waterproofing, and interior finishing solutions.

Beyond business, Mr. Basil is also a published author of Dream Bigger: The Young Entrepreneurs Journal and founder of the Basil David Anthony Foundation, which empowers young Africans with entrepreneurial training, mentorship, and opportunities.

During his acceptance speech, Mr. Basil emphasised the importance of looking inward to strengthen local commerce before expanding globally.

“Even though the theme was global, we must first practice intra-Ghana trade and boost our economy before venturing out of our shores. Ghana is bigger than just Accra, and real growth comes when every region is part of the vision.”

“This award is not just a personal honour,” Mr. Basil added. “It is a recognition of the hard work of my team, our customers’ trust, and a reminder that African entrepreneurs can set global standards of excellence.”