Binance and Franklin Templeton to Develop Digital Assets Initiatives and Products

Binance , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, and Franklin Templeton , a global investment leader with $1.6 trillion in assets under management, announced a collaboration to build digital asset initiatives and solutions tailored for a broad range of investors.

The firms will explore ways to combine Franklin Templeton’s expertise in the compliant tokenization of securities with Binance’s global trading infrastructure and investor reach. The goal is to deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of investors by bringing greater efficiency, transparency and accessibility to capital markets with competitive yield generation and settlement efficiency.

“As these tools and technologies evolve from the fringes to the financial mainstream, partnerships like this one will be essential to accelerating adoption,” said Sandy Kaul, EVP, Head of Innovation at Franklin Templeton. “We see blockchain not as a threat to legacy systems, but as an opportunity to reimagine them. By working with Binance, we can harness tokenization to bring institutional-grade solutions like our Benji Technology Platform to a wider set of investors and help bridge the worlds of traditional and decentralized finance.”

"Investors are asking about digital assets to remain ahead of the curve, but they need to be accessible and dependable. By working with Binance, we can deliver breakthrough products that meet the requirements of global capital markets and co-create the portfolios of the future,” said Roger Bayston, EVP and Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton. “Our goal is to take tokenization from concept to practice for clients to achieve efficiencies in settlement, collateral management, and portfolio construction at scale."

“Binance has a record of innovating first-in-crypto solutions that unlock access and opportunities for investors. Our strategic collaboration with Franklin Templeton to develop new products and initiatives furthers our commitment to bridge crypto with traditional capital markets and open up greater possibilities,” said Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance.