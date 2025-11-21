SanlamAllianz launches ‘Sika Nkomo’ to help Ghanaians build financial confidence

SanlamAllianz in Ghana has unveiled “Sika Nkomo”, a new financial education campaign designed to help Ghanaians, especially those in the informal economy, take charge of their money and secure their futures through practical lessons on savings, budgeting, and insurance. Rooted in SanlamAllianz’s purpose to empower generations to be financially confident, secure, and prosperous, the Sika Nkomo campaign is part of a wider African initiative promoting financial literacy and inclusion. It is a bold step toward making financial literacy not just a privilege, but a way of life for everyone: from market traders and artisans to young professionals and small business owners.

What “Sika Nkomo” Means

In Ghanaian parlance, “Sika Nkomo” simply means “Money Talk.” That's exactly what this campaign is about- open, relatable conversations around money management that speak to the realities of everyday Ghanaians. Through Sika Nkomo, SanlamAllianz in Ghana aims to demystify financial concepts and show that good money habits are not complicated theories; they’re practical tools anyone can use to improve their lives.

Building Confidence, One Lesson at a Time

The campaign focuses on four core pillars that build long-term financial confidence: Budgeting and financial discipline: Learning how to plan your spending and live within your means.





Setting financial goals and saving regularly: Developing consistent habits that turn small savings into lasting security.





Understanding insurance: Realising that insurance isn’t just for the wealthy but also for anyone who wants peace of mind when life takes an unexpected turn.





Growing financial confidence: Empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their money and future. For many Ghanaians in the informal sector, financial education can be life-changing. As one local trader shared- “One illness or fire can erase years of hard work; but with insurance, you can bounce back.” This is the kind of real-life perspective Sika Nkomo seeks to highlight that financial protection is a foundation for resilience, not a luxury.

A Step Toward Financial Inclusion

According to SanlamAllianz in Ghana, Sika Nkomo is more than a campaign; it is a movement to bridge Ghana’s financial literacy gap and help individuals and families build stronger financial futures. “Our end goal is to make sure that every Ghanaian becomes financially confident, be able to finance planned expenses and have the peace of mind that unplanned expenses will also be covered.” Tawiah BEN-AHMED, FCIIG; CEO/ Country Lead of Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana LTD. By partnering with media platforms such as Pulse Ghana and the Multimedia Group, SanlamAllianz in Ghana is bringing Sika Nkomo to screens and smartphones nationwide, ensuring that every Ghanaian can learn, engage, and take practical steps toward financial freedom.

