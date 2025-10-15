Taptap Send resumes money transfer services to Ghana

Taptap Send is pleased to announce that money transfers to Ghana are now fully restored. After fruitful and positive engagement with the Bank of Ghana, the pause was lifted earlier than the initially imposed month-long timeline.

Taptap Send is now fully operational, and customers can now resume sending money from the UK, Europe, Canada, the USA, and the UAE to their loved ones in Ghana with immediate effect.

Taptap Send remains safe, secure, and fully compliant and has taken the opportunity to double down on its commitment to upholding the highest standards of compliance and excellence in service provision to Ghana and beyond.

We would like to express our deepest and most sincere appreciation to our customers for their patience, love, and continued support in what has been a really difficult time of inconvenience. We love our customers dearly and cannot thank them enough for sticking with us and standing by us through this period. You, our customers, are the reason we've been the number one app for sending money to Ghana. We do not take this for granted, and we will continue to work tirelessly to always be there for you. We dey for you!

Taptap Send is back. We have missed you and cannot wait to see you on the app again.