Women’s leadership Is impactful, effective, consistent - Steveria Kadangwe, Deputy GM, Puma Energy Ghana

As the world celebrates Women’s Month, Steveria Kadangwe, Deputy General Manager of Puma Energy Ghana, highlights the urgency of accelerating action for gender equality and strengthening women’s leadership in the energy sector.

At Puma Energy, women are not just present in leadership—they are driving change, making bold decisions, and shaping the future of the industry. With six female General Managers across Namibia, Lesotho, Benin, Ghana, Tanzania, and Tendai, along with key female leaders in Marketing, Convenience Retail, Human Resources, Business Support, and Health & Safety levels, the company is actively building an inclusive, forward-thinking workforce.

"Women in leadership must not only be celebrated but empowered to break barriers and take action. At Puma Energy, we are accelerating the pace of progress—championing gender diversity, fostering mentorship, and ensuring that women have the resources to lead with impact," says Steveria Kadangwe.

Puma Energy remains committed to creating opportunities, challenging biases, and investing in the next generation of female leaders. As the company accelerates action, it continues to ensure that women at all levels have the support, visibility, and influence needed to drive sustainable success.

Watch Here as Steveria Kadangwe shares her journey, the power of women in leadership, and what keeps her inspired.

About Puma Energy

Puma Energy is a global energy leader, dedicated to delivering quality fuel, convenience retail, and innovative energy solutions. With a strong focus on sustainability and empowerment, Puma Energy is committed to driving progress and championing diversity within the industry.