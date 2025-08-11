Yango Ghana recognised as a great place to work

Yango Ghana has officially been recognised as a Great Place to Work®, following an independent assessment based on anonymous employee feedback. The certification highlights the company’s strong local culture and its commitment to creating an inclusive, safe, and purpose-driven workplace.

In the survey, 90% of Yango Ghana employees said it’s a great place to work - a result that exceeds global averages and reflects high levels of team trust and engagement. The team also reported exceptional scores on key cultural indicators:

The team also reported exceptional scores on key cultural indicators, with 98% affirming that the workplace is physically safe and that people are treated fairly regardless of gender. Additionally, 97% expressed pride in telling others they work at Yango, while 95% said people are treated fairly regardless of age and believe management is competent at running the business.

“This certification is especially meaningful because it reflects how our team feels,” said Tom Ofonime, Country Manager for Yango Ride in Ghana. “We believe that creating a positive employee experience is essential to delivering great service. I’m proud that our people feel respected, safe, and part of something impactful.”

Employees in Ghana consistently pointed to a workplace culture built on fairness, competence, and pride. In a dynamic and fast-growing market, such feedback highlights a company where people feel empowered to grow and succeed.

The certification is part of a wider recognition of Yango Group’s teams across nine countries. In each case, the assessment is based entirely on employee feedback — making it one of the most transparent and credible indicators of organizational culture.

Since its launch, Yango Group has invested not only in local innovation and service delivery but in its people. Initiatives like Yangoversity, which supports international collaboration and learning, and Go to the Fields, which puts employees alongside local partners, reflect the company’s belief that culture is built through connection — not instruction.