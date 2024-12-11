African luxury can rival the world’s best – Big Slim entertainment mogul

Africa’s luxury and entertainment landscape is being transformed by the visionary efforts of Big Slim, the entertainment mogul behind iconic establishments such as Silverfox Nigeria and Silverfox Ghana. With his latest project in Ghana, Big Slim is setting a new standard for elegance, innovation, and African pride.

With all roads tarred by Big Slim, it is scheduled to open on Sunday December 15, 2024, this new venture promises to redefine luxury tourism in West Africa. Nestled along the picturesque Ghanaian coastline, the destination combines natural beauty with world-class sophistication, creating an experience that Big Slim believes will solidify Africa’s place on the global luxury

“This isn’t just about business; it’s proof that African luxury can rival the world’s best,” Big Slim stated. “This space celebrates our culture, landscapes, and ability to create transformative experiences.”

This new project builds on the success of Silverfox Ghana and Tunnel Lounge, which introduced exclusive nightlife experiences to the region three years ago. With his latest endeavor, Big Slim has expanded his vision to create a serene yet vibrant destination that blends fine dining, top-tier amenities, and unmatched ambiance.

For Big Slim, his work is about more than business—it’s about leaving a lasting legacy. “This is about inspiring a new generation of African entrepreneurs and proving that Africa can deliver luxury experiences equal to any in the world,” he explained.