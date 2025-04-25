Watch your back; I will mafia you on the streets - Ayisha Modi threatens Stonebwoy

Ghanaian socialite and music investor Ayisha Modi has publicly criticised her former idol and close associate, Stonebwoy, in a series of scathing remarks.

Ayisha Modi, now seemingly estranged from the dancehall artist, cautioned him to be mindful of his actions toward her in a video that surfaced on social media.

She disclosed that she departed from the BHIM Camp in 2022, citing ingratitude and poor treatment from Stonebwoy despite her longstanding public support.

Ayisha vowed that the musician would face repercussions for the emotional distress he allegedly caused her.

Her recent outburst was prompted by an incident involving one of Stonebwoy’s alleged bodyguards, who reportedly insulted her for endorsing King Paluta’s ‘Artiste of the Year’ campaign at the upcoming TGMA.

This further incensed Ayisha, who viewed it as an opportunity to retaliate against Stonebwoy for years of alleged mistreatment and for allowing her to be disrespected by "a mere bodyguard".

Stonebwoy, watch your back because I will mafia you on the streets. I swear to God. Stonebwoy, I will fight you until we both depart from Earth. I will never speak to Stonebwoy again until I die

She further stated,

I have taken care of Stonebwoy before, and I have also paid his children's school fees before. I haven't received a cedi from him before. He called me a prostitute; meanwhile, his sister had been sleeping with all the BHIM native boys.

Recalling her painful experiences during her association with Stonebwoy, Ayisha claimed that despite her sacrifices, he publicly disrespected her in an interview with Accra FM’s Nana Romeo—an incident that still deeply affects her.

Stonebwoy had an interview with Nana Romeo three years ago, and he called me a prostitute. People sent the video to me. Even with all that, I was still supporting him.

She continued,

Three years ago, Stonebwoy insulted me because I had called his childhood friend to order. Meanwhile, the said person called me and talked evil about Stonebwoy, and on top of all of that, I even dashed him GH¢2,000 for his wife to be discharged from the hospital after giving birth. The guy is now Stonebwoy's personal bodyguard, and if he is insulting me, all Stonebwoy can say is he doesn't have his number.

Ayisha Modi also alleged that the ordeal led her into depression.

I became depressed. Even when he was insulting me, I was still wearing his BHIM T-shirt. I became sick when I was facing the trauma, yet I was posting him on my Instagram page.