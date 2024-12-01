Luxury watch brand launches new unit, unveils 5th anniversary native edition

Few days after launching its production Unit, the New Cave, with attendees of industry leaders, watch enthusiasts, and dignitaries gathering to celebrate this milestone,

who were treated to tour the new facility, to witness live demonstrations of watchmaking techniques, and preview upcoming collections offering a behind-the-scenes look at the intricate processes involved in crafting Caveman’s signature timepieces, Ghana’s premier luxury watch brand, Caveman Watches has unveiled a new addition to its esteemed Caveman collection, the ‘5th Anniversary Caveman Native’.

According to the founder and CEO of the brand, Anthony Dzamefe, this new collection is a tribute to the brand's journey over the past five years, encapsulating its story and vision in a beautifully crafted watch. The timepiece is a limited edition, with only 500 pieces available.

The 5th Anniversary Caveman Native features a striking 43mm stainless steel case designed in an infinity motif, symbolizing continuity and timelessness.

A standout aspect of this watch is its incorporation of five significant Adinkra symbols, which are artistically arranged in a flowing loop around the case and even extend beneath the watch lugs. This design choice not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also connects deeply with the cultural heritage that the brand embodies.

The carefully crafted handmade watch's dial showcases a sophisticated gray gradient, prominently displaying a "V" at the 5 o'clock position to subtly signify the 5th anniversary. Further emphasizing its unique character, the hour and minute hands are intricately carved from the Adinkra symbol known as Sepow, which represents justice and honesty—qualities that resonate with the brand's ethos.

Speaking about the exquisite new collection, the CEO revealed that, “Each timepiece comes with a unique serial number and a certificate of authenticity, ensuring that buyers receive an exclusive product. Additionally, the watch is backed by a three-year warranty, providing peace of mind for customers.”

Before unveiling the 5th Anniversary Caveman Native Timepiece, the watch brand also opened an all-new manufacturing hub dubbed ‘Our Cave’ designed to enhance Caveman Watches' production capacity, allowing the brand to meet growing demand locally and internationally.

Spanning a modern, eco-friendly space, the factory is equipped with advanced machinery to support intricate watchmaking processes while maintaining the brand’s hallmark of handcrafted artistry.

The production unit is expected to create over 100 jobs, ranging from watch assembly specialists to designers, creative designers and quality assurance technicians. Caveman Watches also plans to establish a training program to equip young Ghanaians with the technical skills required for watchmaking, further contributing to the development of local talent.

Aligned with Caveman’s ethos of innovation and responsibility, the factory incorporates eco-friendly practices, including energy-efficient equipment and sustainable sourcing of materials. The company aims to minimize its environmental footprint while delivering timeless designs that resonate with consumers.

Since its inception in 2018, Caveman Watches has earned acclaim for its elegant designs and meticulous craftsmanship. The brand has been endorsed by high-profile personalities, including international celebrities and African leaders, and continues to set a high bar for luxury watchmaking in Africa.

With this new production unit , Caveman Watches is positioning itself to scale production, meet rising demand, and explore new markets. The company also plans to introduce exclusive watch collections that reflect Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, blending tradition with modernity.

The launch of the new production unit ceremony ended with special awards and recognition for employees who have played significant roles since the inception of the company

As Caveman Watches embarks on this new chapter, the company is poised for growth in both domestic and international markets. By establishing a manufacturing presence in Ghana, Caveman aims to solidify its position as a leader in the African luxury watch market while continuing to champion local craftsmanship.