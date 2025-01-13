MzGee breaks the internet with stunning baby bump reveal

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as MzGee, has delighted fans with the joyful news of her pregnancy.

The former host of the popular TV show United Showbiz on UTV shared a series of stunning photos showcasing her growing baby bump on social media on Monday, 13 January 2025.

Accompanying the heartwarming images, MzGee expressed her profound gratitude, writing, “To God be the glory!”

The announcement has sparked a wave of joy among her fans and followers, who have flooded the comment sections with congratulatory messages and well wishes.

This marks a joyous new chapter for MzGee and her family, especially after she candidly opened up about the challenges she faced, including the loss of previous pregnancies. Her resilience and faith have inspired many, and her fans eagerly await the arrival of her little one.

In her Instagram post, MzGee revealed her gratitude for God’s blessings, saying her home had finally been graced with the gift of children. She posed in the photos wearing a pink varsity bomber jacket, matching trousers, and a baseball cap, radiating joy and elegance.

Fans and celebrities alike joined in celebrating her good news:

gloriaosarfo: “Thank you Jesus 🙌 Thank you Jesus 🙌 Thank you Jesus 🙌 Indeed, what God cannot do DOES not EXIST 🔊💃🔥🙏🏿”

tracey_boakye: “Congratulations beautiful 👏👏👏”

sista.afia: “Congratulations MzGee❤️❤️❤️😍”

mzveegh: “Congratulations!!!!! God is good!! 🥂🎉”

akosuasarpong33: “Finally, El ROI, The God That Sees You, sis. Congratulations 😍😍😍🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️”

eddienartey: “Congrats. This one for be twins oooo”