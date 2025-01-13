'That's a lie' - Strika hits back at exploitation and theft allegations in Dr Likee saga

Ghanaian actor Strika, who was recently accused of theft by Gunshot, one of Dr Likee's protégés, has shared his side of the story.

Gunshot had taken in the embattled Beasts of No Nation prodigy, whose career reportedly declined due to substance abuse and homelessness. Strika moved in with his mentor, marking the start of his resurgence in the Kumawood movie industry under Dr Likee's guidance.

Strika Denies Allegations Following Dismissal by Dr Likee

Since his dismissal, Strika has not been seen with Gunshot or any other associates of Dr Likee. Recently, the actor addressed the incident during a live TikTok interaction with fans, dismissing the allegations as a smear campaign by Gunshot. He firmly denied any involvement in his mentor's allegedly stolen phone.

Strika also spoke about the accusations regarding money allegedly taken from Gunshot's drawer, neither confirming nor denying the incident. He claimed that his handlers exploited his situation for views and revealed his intention to grant an interview to publicly challenge Gunshot’s claims.

"I'm from the streets. I grew up on the streets. I learnt my skills from the streets. I'm a street boy. I can't just stop some (of my habits). It takes time, and I keep trying for myself. But still, they said I'd stolen a phone. That's a lie," Strika declared.