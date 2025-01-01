Top 5 Guinness World Records of the Year 2024

Ghana's enthusiasm for pushing the boundaries of human endurance reached new heights in 2024, with citizens attempting to etch their names into the Guinness World Records (GWR). From marathons of cooking and singing to tree-hugging and even car washing, here’s a thrilling recap of the year’s most notable—and sometimes controversial—Guinness World Records stories from Ghana.

1. Cookathon: Failatu Abdul-Razak’s Culinary Marathon

In January, Failatu Abdul-Razak, a Ghanaian chef from Tamale, embarked on a bold mission to break the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Wrapped in the Ghanaian flag, Abdul-Razak cooked continuously for over 227 hours, showcasing Ghanaian cuisine to the world.

Her attempt, however, faced a dramatic twist. Although her team submitted evidence to Guinness World Records for validation, the attempt was disqualified due to rule violations concerning rest breaks. While the setback left supporters disappointed, Abdul-Razak’s determination and patriotism made her an inspirational figure.

2. Singathon: QueenLet’s Upcoming Attempt

In July, gospel singer QueenLet made headlines as she geared up for an ambitious Guinness World Records attempt in Hamburg, Germany. With official approval from Guinness, QueenLet planned to embark on a singing marathon starting 8 PM on July 21, 2024, with the aim of breaking the current record.

Her endeavour sparked a mixture of excitement and scepticism among Ghanaians. While her fans rallied in support, some critics expressed fatigue over the numerous record attempts. Regardless, QueenLet’s authenticity and talent brought renewed hope to Ghana’s global recognition efforts.

3. Kebabathon: Atinga Nsobila Joel’s Barbecue Dream

Atinga Nsobila Joel, a Ghanaian grill enthusiast, set his sights on a mouth-watering Guinness World Record attempt for the Longest Barbecue Marathon. Scheduled for April 11–14, Joel aimed to grill continuously for 90 hours.

Although the exact location of his barbecue extravaganza was not disclosed, anticipation was high among Ghanaians. Many saw Joel’s attempt as an opportunity to showcase Ghanaian culinary prowess on the global stage, sparking excitement particularly among food lovers.

4. Washathon: Felicity Asantewaa Sets a New Benchmark

In March, Felicity Asantewaa made history by breaking the Guinness World Record for the most cars washed by an individual in eight hours. Taking place at Go Go Wash near the Executive Fitness Club in East Legon, she cleaned an astounding 60 cars, shattering the previous record.

Guinness World Records confirmed her achievement, which not only elevated her status as a record holder but also underscored her dedication. Felicity’s success brought pride to Ghanaians, proving that persistence pays off.

5. Tree Hug-a-thon: Abdul Hakim Awal’s Eco-Conscious Feat

Abdul Hakim Awal, a journalist from Kumasi, achieved a remarkable Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Hugging a Tree, lasting 24 hours and 21 minutes. Taking place at the Kumasi Cultural Centre, his attempt aimed to highlight the importance of nature conservation in Ghana.

Awal went beyond just hugging a tree; he pledged to plant 1,461 trees, symbolising each minute of his record-breaking embrace. His feat surpassed the previous record of 16 hours set by Uganda’s Faith Patricia Ariokot, earning him widespread acclaim for his environmental advocacy.

6. Speechathon: Adu Safowaa’s 130-Hour Talk Marathon

Media personality Adu Safowaa stunned fans with her record-breaking attempt for the longest speech by an individual, lasting 130 hours. Starting on 9 February 2024 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, she concluded her marathon on 15 February 2024 at 4:05 AM.

Throughout the five-day event, Safowaa covered topics ranging from personal stories to societal issues, delivering her speeches in English and Twi. Her triumphant Instagram post celebrating the achievement was met with praise and admiration, with fans hailing her as a trailblazer.

7. Standathon: A Hilarious Short-Lived Attempt

Not all attempts were successful. In January, a Ghanaian man tried to break the record for the longest time standing, aiming for 168 hours. However, his effort ended abruptly after just four hours, leaving onlookers both amused and bewildered. A video of the attempt, now trending on YouTube, has turned his short-lived effort into a viral sensation.

Conclusion

From Abdul-Razak’s patriotic cookathon to Felicity’s record-breaking car wash, Ghanaian citizens showcased their ambition and tenacity throughout 2024. While some attempts ended in disappointment or laughter, others brought pride and recognition to the country.