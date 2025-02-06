7 old Ghanaian movies that will leave you feeling nostalgic

Movie-making in Ghana has undergone tremendous evolution since its introduction several decades ago. Starting during the Gold Coast era, the Ghanaian film industry has achieved remarkable milestones, including exporting talent, gaining global exposure, and producing indigenous projects that have earned international acclaim.

The industry began with the first independent movie, Love Brewed in the African Pot, directed by Kwaw Ansah, and was followed by King Ampaw's Kukurantumi: Road to Accra. These films set the foundation for Ghana's cinematic journey, captivating audiences with authentic storytelling.

Although today’s technological advancements such as streaming platforms, high-definition TVs, and smartphones dominate the entertainment landscape, it’s worth remembering the extraordinary productions of the past that showcased Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

Here’s a look at some classic Ghanaian films that shaped the nation’s film history:

I Told You So

This satirical film portrays Ghanaian societal norms and family dynamics. The story follows a young woman who defies her father’s advice and marries a wealthy man she knows little about, only to discover that he is an armed robber.

Starring Lord Bob Cole, Agya Ntow, and Araba Stamp, the movie delivers its moral lesson with humour, ending with the father’s unforgettable line: “I told you so.”

Love Brewed in the African Pot

Kwaw Ansah’s Love Brewed in the African Pot is a romantic drama set during Ghana’s colonial period. It tells the story of Aba Appiah, a woman from a privileged family, who falls in love with Joe Quansah, a mechanic from a modest background. Aba’s father, opposed to their relationship, sets in motion a conflict with life-altering consequences.

This film, regarded as Ghana’s first privately financed feature, is a classic example of blending romance with social commentary.

Heritage Africa

Another masterpiece by Kwaw Ansah, Heritage Africa examines the loss of cultural identity during colonial rule. It follows Kwasi Atta Bosomefi, a public servant who abandons his African heritage to adopt the ways of his colonial masters, even changing his name to Quincy Arthur Bosomfield.

The film is a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving one’s cultural roots amidst external pressures.

Sankofa

Directed by Ethiopian filmmaker Haile Gerima, Sankofa explores the Atlantic slave trade and its impact on African identity. Though not exclusively Ghanaian, it features notable Ghanaian actors such as Kofi Ghanaba and Alexandra Duah.

The film’s title, derived from the Akan word meaning “to go back and reclaim”, emphasises the importance of reconnecting with one’s roots to progress meaningfully into the future.

Matters of the Heart

This romantic drama explores class disparity in relationships. Nico, a wealthy man, falls in love with Sekina, a woman from a poor background. His family opposes their relationship, leading to emotional struggles that highlight the complexities of love and societal expectations.

Diabolo

Diabolo, a Ghanaian classic, tells the story of a man with the supernatural ability to transform into a serpent. He uses this power to prey on women, primarily prostitutes.

The film, starring Bob Smith Jnr (Diabolo Man), Rev. Eddie Coffie, and Prince Yawson (Waakye), delves into themes of morality and Pentecostal influence in Ghanaian cinema.

Escape to Love

This romantic film tells the story of a wealthy man who falls in love with the daughter of a ‘waakye’ seller. Featuring Kwame Sefa Kayi, Grace Nortey, and Solomon Sampah, the film is a testament to the power of love transcending social class.

These classics serve as a reminder of Ghana’s rich cinematic heritage. They provide not only entertainment but also cultural and historical insights, making them timeless treasures in the world of film.