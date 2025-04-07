According to Soul Yin, Africa is Paradise 

When the music is good, the crowd is hyped, and the flavours are bursting—that is Soul Jollof, an unforgettable journey of sound and energy, a cultural movement blending African beats and flavours into an experience like no other.

Music and food are two of Africa’s most distinct cultural exports. From Afrobeats, Zouglou, Makossa, Baka music, Amapiano, and Tsapika, the continent pulses with rhythm. And now, Soul Yin, the world-record-holding DJ, is taking this energy on tour with Soul Jollof—a pop-up party experience that turns cities into Afro-fusion hotspots that leave you wanting for more.

Why Jollof?

Jollof rice is more than just a meal now—it’s a conversation starter, a debate, and a unifying cultural symbol. But don’t ask Soul Yin which country makes the best one.

"Jollof is West Africa’s love language. We argue over it, we celebrate it, and we gather around it—just like music. Soul Jollof is my way of bringing these two worlds together," says Soul Yin.

Just as every country has its unique spin on Jollof, each Soul Jollof event is different—curated sounds, surprise guests, and a vibe that makes every edition an unforgettable moment. Like how no two cities are the same, the same can be said of every Soul Jollof event. From one city to another, the story of Soul Jollof so far has been a journey of flawlessly curated sounds - timeless music that jogs and unlocks sonic memories long forgotten, to impeccable transitions that leave you mouth-opened but keep you dancing.

Clearly a woman of firsts, Soul is the first DJ to be signed to the Talent management wing of SoundUp Agency. The agency will be representing Soul Yin for gigs and opportunities in Ghana.

Soul Yin has her sights set on taking Soul Jollof global with the Abidjan edition - Soul Allocco- happening on the 11th and 12th of April. With interest from international brands, music festivals, and cultural hubs, this movement is just beginning. "We’re turning up in every corner of Africa—then, we take the world."

To book Soul Yin in Ghana, send an email to soulyin@soundup.family and follow the Soul Jollof journey @Soul.Yin and @soul.jollof on instagram.