Adwoa Smart rejects suitors, says relationships bring 'pressure and stress

Belinda Naa Ode Oku, popularly known as Adwoa Smart, has candidly shared her current perspective on dating and relationships.

Speaking on the Ayekoo Ayekoo midmorning show with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM, she revealed: "Dating is not part of my plans at all for this moment."

Explaining her decision, Adwoa Smart said:

You only engage in some of these things when you have sorted out some critical things in your life. My mind is on more important things.

Despite her openness, she emphasised that she is neither a virgin nor promiscuous. Her focus, she says, is on avoiding "pressure and stress" often associated with relationships.

You’d get into a relationship only to find out your partner is married or with someone else,” she lamented. “Due to this, I don’t like these things.

When asked if she has suitors, Adwoa Smart enthusiastically admitted: “By God’s grace, I receive advances all the time. These are great men, but I’m only being careful, so I turn them down.”

She assured her fans that she is not closing the door on love entirely, adding: “In God’s own time, I will give someone a chance.”

Reflecting on her past, the beloved actress noted that although she has dated, she has never been married. She also shared: “I’ve been a mother before,” leaving her listeners with a glimpse of her life’s journey.