Afia Schwarzenegger trades celebrity status in Ghana for Uber hustle in the US

It has been revealed that Afia Schwarzenegger, the popular Ghanaian TV presenter and social media personality, is now working as an Uber driver in the United States—a job she admits she would not have considered if she were still in Ghana.
Afia, who relocated to the United States after marrying her new husband, has remained vocal on trending issues in Ghana despite her move abroad. However, her latest venture has sparked public interest.
Recently, a passenger in the United States reportedly ordered an Uber ride and was surprised to find Afia Schwarzenegger as the driver. After completing the ride, the passenger shared the experience with blogger and lawyer Chris Vincent, who, in turn, made the revelation public.
Chris Vincent shared a post that read:
My friend’s Lyft driver in the USA looks familiar! The system will humble you and make you work, or else you will go hungry. This is Valentina working hard as a Lyft/Uber driver—may Zeus bless her hard work. Meanwhile, this woman, who once claimed I am broke, impotent, and childless, is out here hustling while I travel the world with my four wives and many children. The wind always blows, and the anus of the chicken certainly gets revealed. Bloggers, I give you this one for FREE! Valentina, can you pick me up from the airport next time I’m in the USA? I’ll tip you better than my friend did. Oops!
Following the post, Afia Schwarzenegger confirmed the news in a video shared online. She expressed pride in her decision to become an Uber driver, emphasising that she had already informed her followers of her intention to do so once she met the requirements.
Why would I buy a car and pay $1,800 a month without using it for something profitable? she stated, defending her choice.
Afia added that she has always had a “CEO mentality” and strives to start something meaningful wherever she finds herself.
The TV presenter also dismissed Chris Vincent’s remarks, questioning why he made an issue out of her decision when she had already announced it publicly.
Despite the mixed reactions to her new job, Afia Schwarzenegger remains unbothered, stating that she is proud to earn her own living in the United States.